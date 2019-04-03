Stephen A. Smith is "in line" to become the highest-paid on-air talent in ESPN history, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Smith's current contract is reportedly worth around $5 million per year. The "First Take" personality and syndicated talk show host could see a raise "in the $8 million-to-$10 million range," according to Marchand.

Mike Greenberg is reportedly ESPN's highest-paid personality and earns an estimated $6.5 million per year. PTI hosts Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser earn salaries, "in Greenberg's neighborhood."

Smith's deal with ESPN is set to expire in 2021. He joined the company in 2005, working as a weekday radio host while writing for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The New York City native is among ESPN's most famous names. He has 3.98 million twitter followers, and is a frequent analyst on the network's NBA coverage. Smith has been a mainstay on First Take for seven years, working with Fox Sports' Skip Bayless from 2012-16.