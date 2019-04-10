Sometimes you can try too hard

It’s not even the middle of April, and Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna may have made the worst blooper of the season.

In the eighth inning of last night’s Cardinals-Dodgers game, Ozuna raced back to the wall chasing a deep fly ball by Kiké Hernandez. He expertly leapt halfway up the wall to propel himself to the top—and then the ball landed several feet in front of him. Ozuna literally fell flat on his face and Hernandez had a ground rule double.

It looks even more ridiculous from this angle.

Missed it by that much. pic.twitter.com/yQs026Axee — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) April 10, 2019

The play had the Dodgers bullpen struggling to contain its laughter.

But you can understand why Ozuna would have thought he could make that play. In 2017, he effortlessly brought back a ball hit over the fence by Hernandez.

Apparently, Ozuna never let his former teammate forget about the play, so Hernandez was glad to see Ozuna knocked down a peg.

“I’m really glad it happened to him. He deserves it. He’s my boy,” Hernandez said after the game. “I played with him [in Miami in 2014], but he’s still reminding me every year of the play he made two years ago. The only thing that would have made it better is if it hit off of his head when he fell down.”

It’s a shame Ozuna’s memory isn’t as strong for plays he didn’t make, because he literally made the same blooper last year in Milwaukee (minus the faceplant).

Sometimes, giving 110% isn’t the right call.

Magic did what?

BREAKING: Magic Johnson has stepped down as Lakers' President of Basketball Operations. pic.twitter.com/yrHkguOO02 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 10, 2019

Magic Johnson abruptly resigned from his position as president of basketball operations for the Lakers last night. It’s not a surprise that it happened, considering that he wasn’t able to build a winner with LeBron James, but it is surprising that it went down last night. How surprising? He hadn’t told owner Jeanie Buss or LeBron about his decision by the time he told the media.

Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers president. He hasn’t said it outright but is hinting strongly that he planned to fire Luke Walton and that won’t happen now. He is getting emotional and hasn’t told Jeanie yet he says. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) April 10, 2019

Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka visited with LeBron James and agent Rich Paul on Saturday, league sources tell ESPN. Johnson offered no indication that he was on the brink of bailing on the Lakers, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2019

At least now he can tweet without getting fined by the NBA.

Magic just said the sentence on his ESPN interview: "And I get to TWEET when I WANT." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) April 10, 2019

The NHL draft lottery results leaked online early

The top three spots in the NHL draft were leaked online before they were revealed on TV, thanks to some random guy watching in the middle of the night in Sweden.

damn i just leaked the lottery result pic.twitter.com/iqIMCrOmr7 — v (@gbgtomtl) April 10, 2019

Apparently the graphic aired on a livestream from Swedish broadcaster Viasat, only for a split second but long enough for this guy to grab a screenshot and for it to spread around Twitter.

I have no idea what they're smoking over there but it started at 8pm EST but since they don't show the actual Sportsnet show they just had this for half an hour but had this MAJOR slip-up for 10 seconds — v (@gbgtomtl) April 10, 2019

The Devils ended up snagging the first pick, followed by the Rangers and then the Blackhawks.

The best of SI

What Kyle Korver got right and wrong in his white privilege essay.

Around the sports world

Anthony Davis showed up to what could be his last game with the Pelicans wearing a shirt that said “That’s All Folks.”

Dwyane Wade got an epic sendoff in Miami

And then he dropped 30

He just can’t do the scorer’s table jump like he could

Dirk is so loved in Dallas

He also had 30 in his last home game

Not to be outdone, 39-year-old Jamal Crawford had 51

A CFL team has beef with a Boston Globe writer

Down goes the ref!

Un combat qui tourne très mal dans la LNAH. Hubert Poulin du Cool FM de St-Georges-de-Beauce assomme un arbitre lors d'un combat.



Le chandail semble avoir bloqué sa vue, mais le résultat est affreux. pic.twitter.com/SCrHbZIW24 — Nicolas Ducharme (@NicolasDucharme) April 8, 2019

(That’s the Ligue Nord-Américaine du Hockey, a league in Quebec that’s mostly just fighting.)

All of this guy’s impressions are perfect

I’d rock a “Male Practice Squad Tryouts” jersey at the beach

Anyway, all participants in the tryout get a free "Male Practice Squad" reversible jersey, which will surely be the hottest 'fit at Coachella in 10 years.#WNBA pic.twitter.com/LvWAPn2k3x — Andrew Joe Potter (@AndrewJoePotter) April 9, 2019

The new WNBA logo sure looks a lot like Diana Taurasi

Steals of home are never not cool

Dick Lovelady is coming to the big leagues

Source says #Royals will select RP Richard Lovelady from Omaha. Lovelady had a career 1.99 Minor League ERA. 9.7 K/9. Could factor into late innings w KC. Set for MLB Debut. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) April 9, 2019

Ned Yost doesn’t find Lovelady all that funny

Haven't laughed this hard in a while: I asked Ned Yost if there's a baseball name he could think of that compares to "Lovelady." Ned had a surprise answer ready 😂



(cc: @juliuspeppers_) pic.twitter.com/372LGUtRB4 — TOM MARTIN (@TomKCTV5) April 9, 2019

Major flex

Not sports

A Florida man bought a private island for $8 million, and then was arrested for stealing $300 from K-Mart. ... A California man set a new record with winnings of over $110,000 on one game of Jeopardy! ... Doctors are baffled by an Oregon woman born with all her organs in the wrong place who lived to be 99, nearly 30 years longer than anyone else with the same condition. ... Doctors in Taiwan found bees living inside a woman’s eye, feeding off her tears.

This is actually very cool

His iPad will unlock by the end of 2067

Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas? pic.twitter.com/5i7ZBxx9rW — Evan Osnos (@eosnos) April 6, 2019

Must cop

new wood just dropped pic.twitter.com/CQG9MNn33I — michael (@dogboner) April 9, 2019

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.