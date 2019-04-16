Kevin Harlan is the best announcer there is

Whether he’s doing something silly like narrating a fan’s idiotic sprint across the field or a fan spilling their beer on the court, or delivering an iconic call of a classic play like LeBron James’s “no regard for human life” dunk, Kevin Harlan always brings his A-game. And last night’s Sixers-Nets game was no exception.

The game got out of hand quickly, but Harlan still had a fun time calling the action, or at least talking about fast food during the game.

First he delivered an impassioned promo for Burger King’s “Angry Whopper,” really making us feel the burger’s anger in a performance Daniel Day Lewis would be proud of.

Then, when the Philly fans could sense they were close to winning free Frostys from Wendy’s, Harlan really turned it on.

Compare that to the way Al Michaels reads promos for the English Premier League. Michaels always sounds like he’s announcing the date of his own execution whenever he has to talk about soccer. Harlan, on the other hand, perfectly displayed what he thought of the “Angry Whopper” name without making it boring. That’s the mark of a good announcer.

The Warriors blew the biggest lead in playoff history

Not only did the Warriors blow a 31-point lead to the eighth-seeded Clippers, they did it at home. No team had ever come back from such a big postseason deficit, let alone against the NBA’s modern All-Star team.

It’s just one game, and the Warriors will probably still end up winning the series, but maybe it indicates that the Warriors are vulnerable and not a lock to walk all over the Eastern Conference champ.

To make matters worse, DeMarcus Cousins left the game in the first quarter with a leg injury and the Warriors reportedly fear he may have torn his quad.

Ovechkin isn’t just a goal scorer

Alex Ovechkin isn’t known as a fighter, but try telling that to Andrei Svechnikov, the Hurricanes rookie who got absolutely wrecked by Ovi last night.

Svechnikov left the game and did not return with what the team is calling an “upper-body injury” (code for a concussion, usually).

“I’m not a big fighter, he’s the same way,” Ovechkin said after the game. “He asked me to fight and I said, ‘Let’s go.’ I hope he’s O.K. You don’t want to see a guy get hurt.”

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour didn’t see it the same way.

Brind'Amour: "One guy’s gloves comes off way first. And that’s Ovi, not our guy. So it’s a little bit frustrating because he got hurt. It's his first fight. He's played 90 games. He’s never fought in his life, and I'm pretty sure Ovi knew that. So that stuff bothers me.” — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) April 16, 2019

Cale Makar played in a college game on Saturday and scored his first NHL goal last night

The Boston Marathon was that close

#BREAKING: Lawrence Cherono wins the men's Boston Marathon in a sprint. WHAT A FINISH! pic.twitter.com/uI1J6GjEC2 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 15, 2019

This guy would do anything to finish

That’s Micah Herndon, a former Marine from Ohio. He was running in memory of three former Marines killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

Of course Yasiel Puig did this in his first AB as a visitor in Los Angeles

Puig no longer your friend. pic.twitter.com/GjbM7gAYaW — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2019

what a beautiful sequence of events pic.twitter.com/wylqFRIIKY — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) April 16, 2019

The Sixers are scary

The Sixers just dropped 51 points in the third quarter. Is that good? https://t.co/O2ysXcxiTJ pic.twitter.com/wV8ajJWIv5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 16, 2019

The batter I understand, but how did the runner screw this up?

Joe Thornton is only seven years older than Ryan Reaves

Oh, and Reaves has this on Thornton’s hit: “I’ve got a buddy with a grandpa who’s going through the same thing. He can’t see very well because he’s getting old. Needs glasses. If he gets suspended he’s going to have a hard time seeing from the press box” #VegasBorn — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) April 15, 2019

Joel Embiid is out here drawing blood

Chris Davis is on a hot streak now

What a howler!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets the goal, but give credit to Ben Foster for doing the heavy lifting 🙈



(via @NBCSportsSoccer)pic.twitter.com/vlskoPEeSs — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 15, 2019

Robot umps won’t solve every problem

Ron Kulpa called this a foul tip strike 3 #timetofly pic.twitter.com/iqhGMQJNiq — VHS (@VanHicklestein) April 16, 2019

That kind of money can pay a week’s rent on a one-bedroom in San Francisco

Doc Rivers closed his pregame presser by telling a story about how he dropped $2,000 on the street in SF, and a stranger notified him and told him to pick it up. "Not sure of a lot of places where that would happen," Rivers said. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) April 16, 2019

Impossibly smooth

Love this touch by Bryce

Stephon Marbury can still talk trash

Doug do you remember how dirty I used to do you in front of your daddy? https://t.co/bBUKkuiXwk — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) April 15, 2019

Not sports

The creators of the new Game of Thrones credit sequence explain all the changes. ... The news about Notre-Dame de Paris is better than it seemed it would be Monday afternoon. ... Four people were uninjured in a Long Island plane crash when it was miraculously caught up in some power lines.

How they filmed the original Mortal Kombat

1983’s first commercial for Mario Bros.

Keanu Reeves shows off his motorcycles

A good song

