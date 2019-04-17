Honestly one of the biggest chokes in sports history

The Lightning were far and away the best team in the NHL this year, finishing 21 points ahead of the Flames for the best record in the league with the fourth-highest point total in league history. And they didn’t just lose to the Blue Jackets, the worst team in the Eastern Conference—they got swept. They’re the first President’s Trophy winner to ever fall victim to a first-round sweep.

That’s frustrating and embarrassing, no doubt. But is it frustrating and embarrassing enough to send a totally overwrought message to your fans on Twitter after the final horn that reads like the social media manager swiped it from a draft of a breakup text he was planning on sending to his girlfriend?

We don’t have any words and we know you don’t want to hear them.



We understand your anger, your frustration, your sadness. Everything you’re feeling – we get it.



This isn’t the ending we imagined, and certainly not the one we wanted. Thank you for being there the entire way. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 17, 2019

Seriously, they’re giving the fans the old “it’s not you, it’s me.” The only thing that could have made it more absurd is if they tweeted it as a screenshot of the iPhone notes app.

The response to the tweet was quick and hilarious.

I mean honestly you could've just written "I'm sorry / I can't / Don't hate me" on a post-it note and it would have communicated the same vibe https://t.co/CCoufZoMfU — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) April 17, 2019

can the Giants just retweet this for the Odell trade or how does it work https://t.co/2uQ2FuqdVV — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 17, 2019

CLIPPY: It looks like you're filing for divorce! Open legal templates? https://t.co/fWHXg3AmTC — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) April 17, 2019

Coach Cooper I don’t feel so good — Nate (@TermiNater88) April 17, 2019

I can’t wait for the inevitable parodies from other teams as the playoffs continue.

A night to forget for Steven Matz

Mets pitcher Steven Matz had about as bad an outing as you can ever have, allowing eight runs against the Phillies and not recording a single out.

You don’t have to be a baseball expert to realize that’s not something a lot of people have done before.

Steven Matz is only the 9th pitcher since 1908 to go 0 innings and allow at least 8 runs — Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) April 16, 2019

Starting pitchers to face 8 batters and retire none, MLB history:



Steven Matz (NYM), tonight

Paul Wilson (CIN), 5/6/05

Paul Wilson (CIN), 7/10/03

Blake Stein (OAK), 8/31/98

Bobby Jones (NYM), 9/17/97

Bill Kreuger (OAK), 6/25/84 — Jacob Resnick (@Jacob_Resnick) April 16, 2019

The Mets’ Twitter account started off the night so hopeful, but that changed quickly.

We are perhaps not as fired up as we were 30 minute ago — New York Mets (@Mets) April 16, 2019

The best of SI

Robert Klemko profiles Kyler Murray, whose two-sport potential left people on both sides a little perplexed. ... The secret to college football success is getting a good strength coach. ... A Marquette lacrosse player was arrested after he and a female athlete were caught having sex in a locker room at 3 a.m.

Around the sports world

The former general managers of the Chargers and Giants go behind the scenes of the 2004 Eli Manning-Phillip Rivers trade. ... J.J. Watt is giving the commencement address at Wisconsin and was shocked to learn he had to write a speech ahead of time.

How did Collin McHugh do this?

Ryan Fitzpatrick says birthday cake made him fat

Ryan Fitzpatrick was asked about looking thicker in pictures & says he’s in “peak offseason form.” Fitzpatrick said he has 7 kids and a lot of birthday parties with plenty of cake. He said birthdays are over and he plans to get in more football shape as offseason goes on. pic.twitter.com/HzfGHUt5ET — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 16, 2019

That’s how you circumvent a ban

Friendly reminder...

Security has asked us to remind you that due to safety concerns, you can not bring a broom into the arena tonight. #CBJ — Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) April 16, 2019

Blue Jackets fans were irate that they couldn’t bring brooms to the arena as they attempted to close out the Lightning in a sweep.

But leave it to fans to find a way around that.

No brooms ... but they said nothing of broom heads!!! #CBJ pic.twitter.com/9q1xn87RJ9 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 17, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo’s team got knocked out of the Champions League by a scrappy little Dutch team

That’s Ajax’s first Champions League semi-final in 22 years.

Just a brutal Tinder opener

Do I ruin this guys morning? pic.twitter.com/EIWuiERHeh — Brandi Lannister (@Bran_John99) April 16, 2019

Better safe than sorry

The entire @Braves dugout is laughing because Ronald Acuña Jr. decided to slide in the grass about 25 feet shy of second base... 🙃 pic.twitter.com/e3eojXv79O — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) April 16, 2019

Acuña also did this

RONALD ACUÑA JR. JUST GOLFED A BASEBALL TO THE MOON.



That's a 448-foot home run for the 21-year-old star. pic.twitter.com/2BtoT20AE9 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) April 17, 2019

Lionel Messi does it again

Another one for the collection. Messi delivers a stunner



(via @UnivisionSports)pic.twitter.com/nyddv5Yyev — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 16, 2019

No arguments here

Was also considering this map... pic.twitter.com/coL38h5NDQ — Chris Grosse (@Chris_Grosse) April 16, 2019

Not sports

These bugs repair their homes by killing themselves and letting their guts patch up holes. ... A New Jersey dentist’s sexy mannequin lawn display is tearing his neighborhood apart, but he keeps bringing it back. ... The video game Assassin’s Creed could be used to help rebuild Notre Dame. ... A Florida man is accused of filling a water gun with urine and shooting his neighbor with it. ... When a Broadway play calls for Ethan Hawke to trash a kitchen, someone has to put it all back together.

AWWW YEAAAHH

Therapist: The cicada that shouts "AWW YEAAAH" isn't real, he can't hurt you



The cicada that shouts "AWW YEAAAH": pic.twitter.com/3MOyJo78Xm — David (@Beabosaur) April 14, 2019

Just a kangaroo causing havoc at a millionaire tobacco tycoon’s mansion

Extremely relatable

A good song

