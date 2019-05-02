Traina Thoughs: Waving Jesse Winker Is the Breath of Fresh Air MLB Needs

MLB

Video: Reds' Jesse Winker makes great catch, waves goodbye to Mets fans.

By Jimmy Traina
May 02, 2019

1. As I've written a million times over the years, I'm pro celebration. The more extreme, the better. That brings us today to Jesse Winker.

The Reds outfielder made a very nice sliding catch last night to seal Cincinnati's 1-0 win against the Mets. After the grab, Winker ran around Citi Field like madman waving goodnight to the fans in attendance.

View this post on Instagram

There’s a savage in the Citi. 🤣

A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on

Winker pulled off the wave, but in calmer fashion, after the Reds' win against New York on Monday.

So why is the left-fielder trolling Mets fans?

"There's not a lot of people here," Winker said after Wednesday's game. "It's not like this place is packed. They are just talking a lot. I'm just giving it back and having fun with it." 

A Major League Baseball player with a personality, trolling fans, having fun, adding some spice to the game? Yes, please.

2. What is the relationship like between the NFL's top two information men, Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter? Can they be friends? I asked Rapoport those questions on the latest SI MEDIA PODCAST. Here's his answer.

You can listen to the full podcast --in which Rapoport reveals his favorite scoop, the one scoop he missed out on that still bothers him, how he handles the stress of his job, his favorite an least favorite event to cover and more -- below or download it on iTunesSpotify or Google Play.

3. A very happy birthday 47th birhtday to The Rock. Comedy Central's digital show, Agree to Disagree, recently debated the very important issue of The Rock vs. Dwayne Johnson.

4. I'd estimate that 99.9 percent of contests involving athletes are dumb, but this is actually a great one. If you're getting married this summer, you can have Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in your wedding party.

Kelce seems like the perfect guy to bring some life to a wedding.

[youtube:https://twitter.com/JKollerKLKN/status/813937975742648324]

5. Speaking of tight ends who are the life of a party, retired Rob Gronkowski was part of a bit, in full cop uniform, at last night's Billboard Music Awards.

6. This is an important lesson for a sports fans who attend games: You can try to come up with all the clever and witty signs you want, but a simple "Baby Booey" will do the trick every time.

View this post on Instagram

Go Islanders!

A post shared by Gary D (@robertabooey1) on

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Here's two minutes of random "Baba Booey's" at golf events and on live TV.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Does anyone else get bummed out when the NBA playoff games air on ESPN instead of TNT, like tonight, because we don't get the Ernie, Chuck, Kenny Shaq Show?

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message