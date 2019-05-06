Such a great idea by the Reds

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of their founding as the world’s first professional baseball club, the Cincinnati Red Stockings (or the “Reds” as we know them) wore some sweet early 19th century throwbacks this weekend.

Saturday’s edition was a white 1902 uniform with a collar and a pocket shirt that powered Cincinnati to a 9–2 win over the Giants.

The Sunday unis were based on the Reds’ 1911 denim road uniforms, though thankfully made out of a modern material.

The throwbacks weren’t enough to make Derek Deitrich feel like he was living before World War I, so he decided to add an extra flourish by giving himself a big handlebar mustache made out of eye black.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

He may have looked like one but Dietrich certainly wasn’t playing like a guy from the dead ball era. In the first inning, Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker and Dietrich hit back-to-back to back home runs on three consecutive pitches from Jeff Samardzija, becoming the first team to do that in 12 years.

It was Dietrich’s fourth homer of the weekend (following two on Friday and one on Saturday) to give him nine on the year. If the throwback uniforms are the secret, I have good news. Cincy has 13 more games this year wearing different retro kits. Next up is a 1912 outfit on May 19. The slate of throwbacks goes chronologically through the team’s history, culminating on Sept. 22 with the 1999 black-accented vest look that Pokey Reese and Barry Larkin rocked in 1999.

Tim Layden’s story about the Kentucky Derby controversy is as beautiful as it is informative and insightful. ... Kawhi Leonard was utterly dominant in the Raptors’ win over the Sixers to tie their series at two games apiece.

Tim Tebow is totally stinking it up for the Mets in Triple A. ... The Hurricanes are the hottest team in the NHL and Canadian sportscaster Don Cherry is still holding a months-long grudge against them. ... Alex Cora won’t be with the Red Sox when they visit the White House later this week.

Two-out walk-off pinch-hit grand slam!

How was this goal allowed?

A night to forget for Steph

Capela with the volleyball block!

18 months after he was paralyzed, Ryan Shazier did this

I think this is so cool

This was interesting: I took this old 1st base mitt apart and a hair barrette fell out. Rawlings mitt was made in Korea. Barrette must of fell out of the Korean lady's hair that was assembling the mitt. pic.twitter.com/JYTxTrK3c7 — Jimmy Lonetti (@DJGloveRepair) May 1, 2019

Kelsey Plum has a cannon

Wait for it...

A crowd favorite from today’s Cushing Crossing, Nico Monforte! #springskiingcapital pic.twitter.com/EJngMtBtCg — Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) May 4, 2019

You can see his spirit leaving his body

Caller to Mike Francesa proposes a new way to keep score in Major League Baseball games, while Mike ponders jumping off a bridge. pic.twitter.com/npHCICmILC — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 4, 2019

Glitch in the matrix

The crazy thing is, that’s actually a great dane

He made this look way too easy

Just a little friendly wager

Nothing to see here, just Tom Brady and Danny Amendola casually making a $100k bet after the Kentucky Derby 🤑 pic.twitter.com/9k99IgRffV — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2019

Opera Man takes on the NBA

New York City has officially named part of Staten Island the “Wu-Tang District.” ... Avengers: Endgame surpassed Titanic and is on pace to become the highest-grossing movie ever. ... Chance the Rapper is using his power to try to bring back Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets and has a good chance of succeeding.

I thought this was the most detail-oriented show on TV

pic.twitter.com/3clM3Gy8Lg — we're not suicidal just angels who want to go bac (@danystormborn) May 6, 2019

Life comes at you extremely fast

the fabled mcdonalds ice cream



but at what cost pic.twitter.com/fzsV46I12X — cum strangler (buy katana zero) (@just_n0mad) May 3, 2019

Colorized footage of 1890s Paris

I guess I’d go here

Who’s a good boy?

A buffalo scratching his belly on a fire hydrant at the Custer State Park Game Lodge. 1. Bet you have never seen that before. 2. Thankful there was not a fire. 3. Excellent metal strength so the hydrant did not break. #hifromsd pic.twitter.com/rT2hBcPaZP — Matt Michels (@mattlg) May 5, 2019

A good song

