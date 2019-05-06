Monday’s Hot Clicks: Derek Dietrich Had the Coolest Way of Getting Into the Throwback Spirit

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

And of course he hit a homer. 

By Dan Gartland
May 06, 2019

Such a great idea by the Reds

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of their founding as the world’s first professional baseball club, the Cincinnati Red Stockings (or the “Reds” as we know them) wore some sweet early 19th century throwbacks this weekend.

Saturday’s edition was a white 1902 uniform with a collar and a pocket shirt that powered Cincinnati to a 9–2 win over the Giants. 

The Sunday unis were based on the Reds’ 1911 denim road uniforms, though thankfully made out of a modern material. 

View this post on Instagram

BLUE BOMBERS! #BornToBaseball

A post shared by Cincinnati Reds (@reds) on

The throwbacks weren’t enough to make Derek Deitrich feel like he was living before World War I, so he decided to add an extra flourish by giving himself a big handlebar mustache made out of eye black. 

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

He may have looked like one but Dietrich certainly wasn’t playing like a guy from the dead ball era. In the first inning, Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker and Dietrich hit back-to-back to back home runs on three consecutive pitches from Jeff Samardzija, becoming the first team to do that in 12 years.

It was Dietrich’s fourth homer of the weekend (following two on Friday and one on Saturday) to give him nine on the year. If the throwback uniforms are the secret, I have good news. Cincy has 13 more games this year wearing different retro kits. Next up is a 1912 outfit on May 19. The slate of throwbacks goes chronologically through the team’s history, culminating on Sept. 22 with the 1999 black-accented vest look that Pokey Reese and Barry Larkin rocked in 1999. 

The best of SI

Tim Layden’s story about the Kentucky Derby controversy is as beautiful as it is informative and insightful. ... Kawhi Leonard was utterly dominant in the Raptors’ win over the Sixers to tie their series at two games apiece

Around the sports world

Tim Tebow is totally stinking it up for the Mets in Triple A. ... The Hurricanes are the hottest team in the NHL and Canadian sportscaster Don Cherry is still holding a months-long grudge against them. ... Alex Cora won’t be with the Red Sox when they visit the White House later this week

Two-out walk-off pinch-hit grand slam!

How was this goal allowed?

A night to forget for Steph

View this post on Instagram

OH NO, STEPH 😵

A post shared by ESPN (@espn) on

Capela with the volleyball block!

18 months after he was paralyzed, Ryan Shazier did this

I think this is so cool

Kelsey Plum has a cannon

Wait for it...

You can see his spirit leaving his body

Glitch in the matrix

The crazy thing is, that’s actually a great dane

He made this look way too easy

Just a little friendly wager

Opera Man takes on the NBA

Not sports

New York City has officially named part of Staten Island the “Wu-Tang District.” ... Avengers: Endgame surpassed Titanic and is on pace to become the highest-grossing movie ever. ... Chance the Rapper is using his power to try to bring back Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets and has a good chance of succeeding

I thought this was the most detail-oriented show on TV

Life comes at you extremely fast

Colorized footage of 1890s Paris

I guess I’d go here

A neutral spot had been reached - Berner, Oberland from r/MostBeautiful

Who’s a good boy?

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day.

More Extra Mustard

