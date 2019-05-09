Just taaaap it in

Tony Romo is going to look like another multi-sport athlete when he tees off at the AT&T Byron Nelson this morning.

Romo earned another sponsor’s exemption to play in his second PGA tournament of the season, this time at his home course in Dallas. His first start came at an event in late March in the Dominican Republic, where he missed the cut thanks in large part to some poor putting. So Romo dropped his usual putting stroke and instead will be going this week with a “hockey grip” (aka the Happy Gilmore grip).

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

“I wasn’t married to anything [grip-wise],” Romo told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I was open to any possibility of what stroke we were going to use. After practicing a ton, it just feels like a normal grip that is just extended. It’s a hockey grip.”

A 39-year-old making his third PGA start and debuting a new putting stroke isn’t usually a popular pick to win a tournament, but Romo has actually attracted more bets at Las Vegas sportsbooks to win the Byron Nelson than any other player in the field.

I’d say if Romo is going to win, he’s going to need a miracle, kind of like this.

Uh oh

The Warriors managed to win a pivotal Game 5 against the Rockets but the real story is Kevin Durant’s lower leg injury.

KD left late in the third quarter with what the team is calling a calf strain. He’ll have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury but even missing just one game could be devastating for Golden State. The Warriors simply don’t have the depth on the bench to replace Durant, and Steph Curry is slumping too badly to be leaned on to take a game over. The Rockets will have a chance to force a Game 7 with a win at home on Friday.

Another day, another wild comeback

The second Champions League semi-final between Tottenham and Ajax was just as thrilling as Tuesday’s Liverpool-Barcelona affair. The cinderella Ajax team seemed destined for the final after taking a 2–0 lead (3–0 on aggregate) but Tottenham’s Lucas Moura scored three second-half goals to send Spurs through on the away goals rule.

“I’ve been crying for 10 minutes,” my Spurs fan friend texted me. “Mauricio Pochettino is a beautiful man who manages a beautiful club.”

The reactions from supposed media professionals were equally incredulous.

.@SteveNash was in tears at full-time of Tottenham's win pic.twitter.com/ifEZEbinYR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2019

Think it's safe to say Rio Ferdinand and Glenn Hoddle were pleased with Tottenham's stunning win 😂😂😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/1VhTOt6bYc — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) May 8, 2019

The best of SI

The Celtics got straight-up embarrassed in their series-clinching loss against the Bucks. ... Marshawn Lynch getting paid in quarters, a failed Billy Murray Super Bowl commercial and more weird tales from the collapse of the AAF. ... The second college basketball corruption trial wasn’t as much of a blockbuster as prosecutors hoped.

Around the sports world

When the AAF collapsed, it left so many businesses holding the bag. ... Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi apparently got busted coating his hat with pine tar during his dominant start last night. ... The Lakers couldn’t reach a deal with Tyronn Lue and now they’re going after some serious retread coaches. ... MLB teams say they’d actually hire Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer. ... The Sacramento Kings got in a very dumb argument about very simple math.

Giannis is the most dominant player in the NBA and it’s not really close

He robbed a walk-off homer!

Joe Pavelski opened the scoring in Game 7 after missing six games with injury

(Pavelski hadn’t played since a controversial penalty left him bleeding on the ice in Game 7 against the Golden Knights.)

I want to play this

We have a new favorite ballpark promotion.



Thank you, @Pirates. pic.twitter.com/AERgsIe2Sn — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 8, 2019

What an unreal shot

“You mind if we dance with your dates?”

Ballsiest "shoot your shot" of all time? pic.twitter.com/Ia8TndobGS — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 9, 2019

This is frankly alarming

Wait ’til the end

Rugby at 20,000 feet

UK children's charity organizes highest ever rugby game in history pic.twitter.com/qRLjjMlpkh — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 8, 2019

Not sports

Hackers managed to steal $40 million from a cryptocurrency exchange. ... Scientists have discovered another dinosaur that had wings like bats. ... A Kentucky student who sued his local health department over his refusal to get the chickenpox vaccine ended up getting chickenpox. ... Cops in L.A. pulled a whopping 1,000 guns out of a single home in a fancy neighborhood.

I assume he’s speaking at a charity event for people who lost their torsos

Hollywood spy scenes, as analyzed by a CIA agent

First look at HBO’s Watchmen series

A good song

