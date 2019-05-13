ESPN’s Michael Eaves found a way to tie together the two biggest stories of the night—the Raptors-Sixers Game 7 and Game of Thrones—at the top of Sunday’s 11 p.m. ET SportsCenter, but not everyone was happy about it.

While reading the highlights of the Raptors game Eaves made an analogy to the night’s GoT episode, which was still an hour away from airing on the West Coast. The problem was that Eaves’s joke specifically referenced a character’s highly controversial death. Viewers out west, or who hadn’t watched for other reasons, got caught totally off-guard by the spoiler and were raving mad at Eaves.

(SPOILER ALERT: The line, according to multiple Twitter users, was something like “Unlike the way Cersei went out, this game didn’t disappoint.”)

Man you really dropped that line about Cersei during Sportscenter?! I had the show on record and am about to check it out, but first some highlights. I’m gonna hope you’re wrong. Can’t even watch ESPN now without a Spoiler. Wow. @sportsfeedia #GOT https://t.co/FByVdDTfFG — Anthony Rincon (@Antoniodr) May 13, 2019

Pro tip: don’t record Game of Thrones so your husband can watch the nba playoffs/highlights because an espn analyst will tell you Cersei died before you get a chance to watch it. Another reason to hate basketball #SpoilerAlert #GoTS8 — Shelley Maxwell (@smaxmyax) May 13, 2019

@espn @SportsCenter how in the world do u give GOT spoilers during highlights??????? I mean how could he say not the way Cersei go out??? — Sebastian (@sebastsivad) May 13, 2019

Ok, staying off of Twitter to avoid #GOT spoilers and the @espn Sports Center lead-in just dropped the spoiler in his F’in lead....... — BitOBaca 💧 (@BitOBaca) May 13, 2019

.@espn @SportsCenter @michaeleaves just a brutal Game of Thrones spoiler to the west coast at 8pm pacific. And a lead in that was completely unnecessary for a Toronto/Phily highlight. Who wrote this copy? How did it get through?! .... Shame! Shame! Shame! — Rick Sliter (@ricksliter) May 13, 2019

@espn I want highlights not game of thrones spoilers u jackwagons that guy is an absolute moron whatever his name is — Daniel Ribadeneyra (@thadirty_Dan) May 13, 2019

Some guy even went as far as to say he wanted Kenny Mayne fired for Eaves’s trangression.

@Kenny_Mayne @espn @SportsCenter giving away GOT spoilers before the show even airs on the west coast. I’ll never watch #espn or #sportscenter if you aren’t fired. Unreal dude. — John Ledoux (@JohnLedoux) May 13, 2019

Eaves didn’t apologize, though. He felt he phrased the line vaguely enough that the interpretation could be left open-ended.

Bruh.. 1) calm down.. 2) stop jumping to conclusions and just watch the damn episode. — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) May 13, 2019

What if Jamie got her to that dinghy and she sailed away? That would have been a disappointing way to go out too. — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) May 13, 2019

Eaves’s rationale is that by saying Cersei “went out” he’s not exactly saying she died. Indeed, in the episode, Tyrion presents a plan to Jaime in which Jaime and Cersei would “go out” on a boat into the metaphorical sunset. But if you haven’t seen the episode, how are you supposed to think of that side door? Minus that context, the only way to interpret “went out” is that she’s dead.

It’s probably a safe bet say Eaves keeps next Sunday’s post-finale show spoiler-free.