A ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Spoiled ‘Game of Thrones’ and Fans Were Livid

HBO

Michael Eaves spilled the beans about a big plot point before the show aired on the West Coast. 

By Dan Gartland
May 13, 2019

ESPN’s Michael Eaves found a way to tie together the two biggest stories of the night—the Raptors-Sixers Game 7 and Game of Thrones—at the top of Sunday’s 11 p.m. ET SportsCenter, but not everyone was happy about it. 

While reading the highlights of the Raptors game Eaves made an analogy to the night’s GoT episode, which was still an hour away from airing on the West Coast. The problem was that Eaves’s joke specifically referenced a character’s highly controversial death. Viewers out west, or who hadn’t watched for other reasons, got caught totally off-guard by the spoiler and were raving mad at Eaves. 

(SPOILER ALERT: The line, according to multiple Twitter users, was something like “Unlike the way Cersei went out, this game didn’t disappoint.”)

Some guy even went as far as to say he wanted Kenny Mayne fired for Eaves’s trangression. 

Eaves didn’t apologize, though. He felt he phrased the line vaguely enough that the interpretation could be left open-ended. 

Eaves’s rationale is that by saying Cersei “went out” he’s not exactly saying she died. Indeed, in the episode, Tyrion presents a plan to Jaime in which Jaime and Cersei would “go out” on a boat into the metaphorical sunset. But if you haven’t seen the episode, how are you supposed to think of that side door? Minus that context, the only way to interpret “went out” is that she’s dead. 

It’s probably a safe bet say Eaves keeps next Sunday’s post-finale show spoiler-free. 

