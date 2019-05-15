Luck was on the Pelicans’ side

The Pelicans defied the odds to win the Zion Williamson sweepstakes, and New Orleans GM David Griffin did everything in his power to make sure it happened.

Griffin, freshly hired by New Orleans to oversee the franchise’s rebuild, brought with him not one but two good luck totems. And the Pels needed it. They only had a 6% chance of getting the first pick and a 37.2% chance of landing at No. 8.

The team even commissioned an official lucky charm contest for fans, which was won by a lady named Connie.

That's what I am talking about, Connie!- Let's do this! We won the lottery in Cleveland in 2014 with my grandmother's pin as, "the angel on my shoulder." Divine intervention from your angel is meant to be! Thank you for entrusting us with it! #LotteryLove #BirdStrikes https://t.co/W53WEIG7lF — David Griffin (@dg_riff) May 14, 2019

But the real good luck charm was the tie being worn by head coach Alvin Gentry. It belongs to former Cavaliers executive Jeff Cohen and he wore it the last three times Cleveland won the lottery, in 2011, 2013 and 2014. Griffin called Cohen to ask him if he could borrow the tie but Cohen tried to downplay its mystical properties. Griffin was unmoved, though, and still wanted it anyway. Cohen, presumably happy to help out another guy who was screwed by Dan Gilbert, obliged.

Pelicans’ David Griffin explains how he obtained lucky tie from Cavaliers’ Jeff Cohen for Alvin Gentry to wear to win 2019 NBA Draft Lotttery drawing & rights to draft Zion Williamson. The tie has now won 4 lotteries. pic.twitter.com/AVVxAZ7UpN — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 15, 2019

But the tie should come with a word of caution. One of the times the tie granted Cleveland the first pick, the team (with Griffin as the second-most powerful man in the front office) selected Anthony Bennett. The tie grants good fortune, but it’s up to the people in charge to make the right decision. Luckily for Griffin, the decision this year is a no-brainer.

Only for the Knicks is getting the No. 3 pick a failure

The NBA draft lottery was suprisingly entertaining television, with the Suns and Bulls getting screwed. The Knicks had the worst record in the NBA but thanks to the flattened odds at the top of the lottery only ended up with the third pick.

The Knicks only had a 14% chance of getting the first pick and a 48% chance of getting the fifth pick, so No. 3 isn’t a bad result. But still, it was a crushing defeat for Knicks fans, who had convinced themselves they were about to get Zion Williamson. The scene played out all over New York much like it did in the SI office:

This is honestly tragic. These sad little Knicks fans went from dancing on the Lakers grave to utter devastation in a matter of seconds. Press f to pay respects pic.twitter.com/doL9qRbwUN — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) May 15, 2019

It sounds like Zion himself had a similar reaciton.

Zion Williamson was QUICKLY whisked out of the room after Pelicans were announced the winner of the draft lottery. Source said the former Duke star was rooting to go to New York, but now is going to New Orleans. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 15, 2019

Here’s how the New York tabloids reacted to the news.

Front and back page of the NY Daily News tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9xCUPKVYE6 — Don Bui (@SoCalSaint) May 15, 2019

I don’t think Zion is slipping to No. 3

She’s getting a Zion Knicks tattoo already pic.twitter.com/bNukkNlnNe — Master (@MasterTes) May 15, 2019

King James’s most trusted advisor

Dame came ready to play in his hometown

No one had struck out 17 in seven innings until Chris Sale did it

Freddie Freeman shows his son no mercy

Off day with dad 💙 pic.twitter.com/Nnl5DsmV52 — Chelsea Freeman (@chelseafree5) May 14, 2019

If the conference finals turn into a battle of the bands, the Raptors are a lock

nick nurse is outta control raptors in 4 pic.twitter.com/Tju1YOXWqI — alex (@steven_lebron) May 14, 2019

Vlad Jr. went deep to center twice

Four bags the hard way

Don’t hit it there

The Spy Behind Home Plate

I’m sorry, what’s his name?

NEWS: The Saginaw Spirit are proud to announce 4th Round 66th Overall Pick of the 2019 OHL Draft, Davis T-Bone Codd, has officially joined the #SpiritFamily pic.twitter.com/I0w7fnqrYG — Xy- Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) May 14, 2019

Not sports

An Australian family out walking their dog stumbled upon a massive gold nugget. ... Some random travel company conducted a survey in which people said a Boston accent was America’s second sexiest. ... The Navy released audio recordings revealing why pilots in Washington drew penises in the sky with their planes in 2017.

Is “welcome” not a greeting?

Look at this dumb shit. Look at it. pic.twitter.com/okj2jb2bAI — Karate’s Bad Boy (@flarkle) May 14, 2019

I’m horrified beyond words

For those asking, it’s a rice cake with cheddar cheese, banana, veggie burger and mustard. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 14, 2019

1998 interview with George R.R. Martin

A good song

