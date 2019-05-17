1. Memo to Odell Beckham and Baker Mayfield -- Stop playing the game.

I don't understand how, in 2019, publicists, managers, agents, etc., don't explain to their clients that there are people in the media who say things they don't even believe just to get attention and that the worst thing a player can do is play their game and give said people that attention they crave.

Case in point. New Browns receiver Odell Beckhman went on a tweet storm Thursday over some dumb TV bit that FS1's Colin Cowherd made at his expense. The only reason the bit was done was in hopes of getting a reaction out of Beckham and for some reason he obliged. He also exposed Cowherd for being a fraud who rips Beckham on TV, but sends him sweet nothings via text.

NOWWWW UVE GONE TOOOO FAR.... bro I understand nobody listens to ur show but stop using my name to get clout bro, I let u say and do whatever u want but uve gone to far now. So heres the attention U wanted and desperately needed i see. I had respect for u after talkin on the ph. https://t.co/410xdI8ua6 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 16, 2019

This is the shxt I be talkin bout wit the bold tv people who see u in person and have completely different convos 😂😂. Alllll of those moments got better ratings and attention than any of ur shows ever. And that’s not somethin im braggin about cause im not “proud” of those. https://t.co/410xdI8ua6 pic.twitter.com/2atNjBZOTI — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 16, 2019

But I honestly I really hate to even give u this spotlight. Just put some respect on my name as ur talkin bout me and my family to booost ur TV shows and ratings. If I was GREAT then u and others wouldn’t talk about me this much. I DONT hear much talk bout anybody else at All. https://t.co/410xdI8ua6 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 16, 2019

Beckham's teammate, Baker Mayfield, who has also gone through this with Cowherd, threw his two cents in on the matter.

Once again, you’re a clown.... now I know you’re just trying to get me fired up. “Most memorable moments”... he’s 26 and his greatest moments are ahead of him. You forget the kids and people he inspires. That goes much further than football... — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) May 16, 2019

You’re over double his age and you can’t even realize that it’s much bigger than just the game. Wisdom didn’t come with age for you did it? — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) May 16, 2019

Never said nobody likes you... just essentially said you were irrational. But there you go again twisting around words! You saying “I like him” doesn’t mean you’re showing love😂😂😂 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) May 17, 2019

Beckham and Mayfield think they are standing up to Cowherd, but all they are doing is giving Cowherd exactly what he wants -- attention. He throws out the bait and they take it. Nobody on social media or the Internet would've known about the lame bit if Beckham didn't fall hook, line and sinker for Cowherd's tactics.

Now every website and dopey writer like me is covering this whole thing. If Beckham and Mayfield ignored this nonsense, nobody writes about. They get in a "feud" with a TV personality, everybody writes about it because people will click on these stories. It's as simple as 1+1=2.

Cowherd is even laughing in Beckham and Mayfield's faces because they fell for his stunt.

Just woke up from a wonderful nap and two of my favorite guys @bakermayfield and @obj are throwing 💣 at me. Telling me nobody likes me and stuff. Hurtful. Especially after all the love I gave both. Sometimes it’s hard being the most beloved media icon in America. Whatevs. 🍿 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 16, 2019

Great show today @FS1 Barely slept last night after @bakermayfield and @obj attacked me on Twitter. I’m a little groggy from the punches but will address it in 30 minutes. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 17, 2019

This is all a game. Cowherd is bascially admitting that in those two tweets.

Athletes: STOP PLAYING THE GAME.

2. Just your typical Inside the NBA postgame show last night.

🗣"Barkley sucks!"



Shaq got the crowd going in Milwaukee. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CHIhWFvVP7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 16, 2019

3. The Game of Thrones finale is almost here. Make sure you read Chris Long's recap of Episode 5 if you haven't already and then check out these odds, via BetOnline.AG, for the show's last episode ever.

First Stark to Perish

Arya -200;

Sansa 3/2

Bran 6/1

How Many Starks will Perish in Final Episode

Over/Under 1.5 Starks

Jon Snow to Survive by End of Season 8

YES -800

NO +500

Method in Which Daenerys Targaryen Perishes

Sword or Dagger -600

Daenerys Targaryen Survives 3/1

Axe 8/1

Hanging 10/1

Takes Own Life 10/1;

Arrow 16/1

Physical Force 20/1;

Poison 22/1

Fire 66/1

Method in Which Jon Snow Perishes

Jon Snow Survives -600

Sword or Dagger 3/1

Fire 5/1

Axe 6/1

Hanging 6/1

Physical Force 16/1

Arrow 20/1

Takes Own Life 20/1

Poison 25/1

Will Tyrion Lannister Perish in Final Episode?

YES +300

NO -500

Last Character to Speak in Final Episode

Samwell Tarly 1/1

Jon Snow 2/1

Tyrion Lannister 2/1

Bran Stark 5/1

Sansa Stark 10/1

Daenerys Targaryen 12/1

Arya Stark 14/1

Bronn 20/1

Named Characters Dragon Will Kill in Final Episode

Over/Under 1/2 Characters

Will Grey Worm Perish in Final Episode?

YES +200

NO -300

Will The Four Remaining Starks be Shown Together?

YES -180

NO +140

Will There be Nudity in Final Episode?

YES +260

NO -420

4. Solid effort by Seth to try and rattle brother Steph last night, even though it did not work.

With two minutes left in Game 2, Seth tried to jinx his big bro at the free throw line.



“That’s like 70 in a row…”



Steph’s response: “Bout to be 72" 💰



(via @957thegame) pic.twitter.com/eoXi8mxumq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2019

5. The WWE did a house show in Sheffield, England yesterday and Finn Balor joined Elias for a raucous rendition of Oasis' Wonderwall.

Just like the Gallagher Brothers, we always end up scrapping , as you were x. @liamgallagher @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/TqvnYnT4Jh — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) May 16, 2019

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features interviews with Boston Globe sports media columnist, Chad Finn and The Ringer's Bryan Curtis. Finn discusses a variety of topics, including NBA playoff ratings, what ESPN should do about their weak NBA studio show, the dominance of TNT’s NBA studio show, the level of interest in Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship, Tom Brady’s “friendship” with Donald Trump, FOX’s desire to challenge ESPN’s College GameDay and more.

Curtis then joins the show to talk about his new article, “The Stat Pack: Why Sportscasters Idolize Howard Stern.” With Howard Stern releasing a new book, Curtis talks about Stern's various connections to sports even though Stern hates sports. They also talk about Howard’s evolution as a broadcaster and interviewer.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Get well soon, Ric Flair.

