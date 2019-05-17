Traina Thoughts: Odell Beckham, Baker Mayfield Keep Giving Colin Cowherd Exactly What He Wants

Getty Images

Odell Beckham goes on Twitter rant after Colin Cowherd mocks Browns wideout.

By Jimmy Traina
May 17, 2019

1Memo to Odell Beckham and Baker Mayfield -- Stop playing the game.

I don't understand how, in 2019, publicists, managers, agents, etc., don't explain to their clients that there are people in the media who say things they don't even believe just to get attention and that the worst thing a player can do is play their game and give said people that attention they crave.

Case in point. New Browns receiver Odell Beckhman went on a tweet storm Thursday over some dumb TV bit that FS1's Colin Cowherd made at his expense. The only reason the bit was done was in hopes of getting a reaction out of Beckham and for some reason he obliged. He also exposed Cowherd for being a fraud who rips Beckham on TV, but sends him sweet nothings via text.

Beckham's teammate, Baker Mayfield, who has also gone through this with Cowherd, threw his two cents in on the matter.

Beckham and Mayfield think they are standing up to Cowherd, but all they are doing is giving Cowherd exactly what he wants -- attention. He throws out the bait and they take it. Nobody on social media or the Internet would've known about the lame bit if Beckham didn't fall hook, line and sinker for Cowherd's tactics.

Now every website and dopey writer like me is covering this whole thing. If Beckham and Mayfield ignored this nonsense, nobody writes about. They get in a "feud" with a TV personality, everybody writes about it because people will click on these stories. It's as simple as 1+1=2.

Cowherd is even laughing in Beckham and Mayfield's faces because they fell for his stunt.

This is all a game. Cowherd is bascially admitting that in those two tweets.

Athletes: STOP PLAYING THE GAME.

2. Just your typical Inside the NBA postgame show last night.

3. The Game of Thrones finale is almost here. Make sure you read Chris Long's recap of Episode 5 if you haven't already and then check out these odds, via BetOnline.AG, for the show's last episode ever.

First Stark to Perish 
Arya -200;
Sansa 3/2
Bran 6/1

How Many Starks will Perish in Final Episode
Over/Under 1.5 Starks

Jon Snow to Survive by End of Season 8
YES -800
NO +500

Method in Which Daenerys Targaryen Perishes
Sword or Dagger -600
Daenerys Targaryen Survives 3/1
Axe 8/1
Hanging 10/1
Takes Own Life 10/1;
Arrow 16/1
Physical Force 20/1;
Poison 22/1
Fire 66/1

Method in Which Jon Snow Perishes
Jon Snow Survives -600
Sword or Dagger 3/1
Fire 5/1
Axe 6/1
Hanging 6/1
Physical Force 16/1
Arrow 20/1
Takes Own Life 20/1
Poison 25/1

Will Tyrion Lannister Perish in Final Episode?
YES +300
NO -500

Last Character to Speak in Final Episode
Samwell Tarly 1/1
Jon Snow 2/1
Tyrion Lannister 2/1
Bran Stark 5/1
Sansa Stark 10/1
Daenerys Targaryen 12/1
Arya Stark 14/1
Bronn 20/1

Named Characters Dragon Will Kill in Final Episode
Over/Under 1/2 Characters

Will Grey Worm Perish in Final Episode?
YES +200
NO -300

Will The Four Remaining Starks be Shown Together?
YES -180
NO +140

Will There be Nudity in Final Episode?
YES +260
NO -420

4. Solid effort by Seth to try and rattle brother Steph last night, even though it did not work.

5. The WWE did a house show in Sheffield, England yesterday and Finn Balor joined Elias for a raucous rendition of Oasis' Wonderwall.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features interviews with Boston Globe sports media columnist, Chad Finn and The Ringer's Bryan Curtis. Finn discusses a variety of topics, including NBA playoff ratings, what ESPN should do about their weak NBA studio show, the dominance of TNT’s NBA studio show, the level of interest in Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship, Tom Brady’s “friendship” with Donald Trump, FOX’s desire to challenge ESPN’s College GameDay and more.

Curtis then joins the show to talk about his new article, “The Stat Pack: Why Sportscasters Idolize Howard Stern.” With Howard Stern releasing a new book, Curtis talks about Stern's various connections to sports even though Stern hates sports. They also talk about Howard’s evolution as a broadcaster and interviewer.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunesSpotify and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Get well soon, Ric Flair.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Thoughts and prayers to all memebers of the sports media who are no doubt devastated over Tiger Woods' performance at the PGA Championship.

