Raptors fans are ready

The Raptors open their first ever NBA Finals tonight at home and fans in Toronto could not be more excited.

All throughout the playoffs, Raps fans have gathered to watch the games in an outdoor viewing arena right outside the arena known as “Jurassic Park.” As the team made it deeper and deeper into the postseason, Jurassic Park became the place to be in Toronto. Drake even showed up to watch a road game there. The Jurassic Park concept has been so popular that the Raptors’ owners gave approval to other cities in Ontario to open their own outdoor viewing areas.

The Finals will be even more electric in Jurassic Park and fans are making sure they secure their spot in the crowd by showing up in the early morning hours and spending all day waiting for the 9 p.m. tip.

IT’S #NBAFINALS GAME DAY!

Not even 7 am and here’s the lineup to get into Jurassic Park. Doors open at 3 pm and tip-off to the first NBA Finals game in Canada is at 9 pm. @globalnewsto #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/k6xIk0YAFe — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) May 30, 2019

One woman even showed up before 4 a.m., meaning she’ll spend about 20 hours in Jurassic Park if she stays until the end of the game.

Y’all, give it up for Brandy Exner.

👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

She was first in line to get into Jurassic Park and has been waiting since 3:55 am!

I asked how she’s going to survive being here for more than 20 hours. @globalnewsto #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/WCji7HmHgl — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) May 30, 2019

These fans came from all the way from Australia to witness Jurassic Park in person.

Few Raptors fans have travelled this far to be in Jurrasic Park! Excited to be in #Toronto for the first NBA final series game to be played outside of the US. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/c0GSX2tiNr — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) May 30, 2019

The scene also attracted Raptors legend Chris Bosh.

Former Raptor @chrisbosh arrives at Jurassic Park to cheers as he gets ready to go live on @GMA — All eyes on Toronto for this historic NBA Finals. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8csZqexE9i — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) May 30, 2019

Toronto’s Jurassic Park doesn’t actually open until 3 p.m., so all those fans will have to wait in line until then. Despite the long wait, you can bet they’ll be amped up and ready to go when Kawhi and the team take the floor.

Willy Adames with the monster bat flip

Rays shortstop Willy Adames won the game for Tampa Bay with an 11th-inning walk-off against the Blue Jays and celebrated with one of the biggest bat flips you’ll ever see in MLB.

What makes it even better is that it wasn’t even on a homer. It was a fly ball to the outfield that would have been caught if Toronto wasn’t playing a five-man infield with the bases loaded.

He got the unhappy ending

Add another item to the list of bizarre baseball injuries.

Astros star Carlos Correa is expected to miss 4-6 weeks of action after breaking a rib. How? He was getting a massage.

CARLOS CORREA STATEMENT

“I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating. However, I will work hard to get back on the field as quickly as possible to help our team...” @astros — Richard Justice (@richardjustice) May 29, 2019

What kind of professional masseuse is rough enough to crack a 215-pound man’s rib?

It’s just a foul ball

Clear eyes, full hearts, can still lose pic.twitter.com/r8vqt8FbWY — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 29, 2019

He knew what he was doing

Hunter Renfroe channeling Derek Jeter in the outfield 👀



(via @Cut4) pic.twitter.com/JKTsFdz4Cr — SI MLB (@si_mlb) May 29, 2019

Boston fans, that’s who

I've seen people saying this is piss, and I just wonder what kind of absolutely disgusting monster pisses in hi beer cup AND THEN PUTS THE TOP BACK ON IT WITH HIS HANDS https://t.co/AF54pWsiDV — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 30, 2019

Full extension!

I’m shocked how patient he was

Alfonzo McKinnie didn't know what to think about Guillermo's questions 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8gqdkcaXUv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 29, 2019

Nicely done

When the game feed froze back in St. Louis at the watch party, #stlblues fans filled in to finish the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/v52Z9DLXLl — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 30, 2019

Tough to watch

According to our sources, the young child was awake, responsive and taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. The child is expected to be ok. Thank goodness. — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) May 30, 2019

Randy Moss and Deion Sanders living the dream

Better safe than sorry

After last night's first pitch, the White Sox photographer is taking NO chances. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ej16c8BsVP — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 30, 2019

Maybe don’t do this

How nice of him to suggest it

#Redskins Coach Jay Gruden hilariously pitches the #Raiders as the team HBO should feature this summer on Hard Knocks. “If they were smart, they would go to Oakland,” he cracked. pic.twitter.com/GwybiKCUUL — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) May 29, 2019

I found my favorite college baseball team

The Cowboys have their boots on the ground in Nashville. 🤠 #GeauxPokes #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/9xSEslgp9X — McNeese Baseball (@McNeeseBaseball) May 29, 2019

Just a small error

I’m crying at this little comrade. pic.twitter.com/50aqDuwRKb — mel (@reginagorrge) May 29, 2019

Do you plumbing with bread

A mile-wide tornado is what I think the end of the world looks like

A good song

