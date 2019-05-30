Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Crazy Raptors Fans Packed Jurassic Park Before Dawn for Game 1

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Some people showed up as early as 4 a.m.!

By Dan Gartland
May 30, 2019

Raptors fans are ready

The Raptors open their first ever NBA Finals tonight at home and fans in Toronto could not be more excited. 

All throughout the playoffs, Raps fans have gathered to watch the games in an outdoor viewing arena right outside the arena known as “Jurassic Park.” As the team made it deeper and deeper into the postseason, Jurassic Park became the place to be in Toronto. Drake even showed up to watch a road game there. The Jurassic Park concept has been so popular that the Raptors’ owners gave approval to other cities in Ontario to open their own outdoor viewing areas

The Finals will be even more electric in Jurassic Park and fans are making sure they secure their spot in the crowd by showing up in the early morning hours and spending all day waiting for the 9 p.m. tip. 

One woman even showed up before 4 a.m., meaning she’ll spend about 20 hours in Jurassic Park if she stays until the end of the game. 

These fans came from all the way from Australia to witness Jurassic Park in person.

The scene also attracted Raptors legend Chris Bosh. 

Toronto’s Jurassic Park doesn’t actually open until 3 p.m., so all those fans will have to wait in line until then. Despite the long wait, you can bet they’ll be amped up and ready to go when Kawhi and the team take the floor. 

Willy Adames with the monster bat flip

Rays shortstop Willy Adames won the game for Tampa Bay with an 11th-inning walk-off against the Blue Jays and celebrated with one of the biggest bat flips you’ll ever see in MLB. 

What makes it even better is that it wasn’t even on a homer. It was a fly ball to the outfield that would have been caught if Toronto wasn’t playing a five-man infield with the bases loaded. 

He got the unhappy ending

Add another item to the list of bizarre baseball injuries. 

Astros star Carlos Correa is expected to miss 4-6 weeks of action after breaking a rib. How? He was getting a massage. 

What kind of professional masseuse is rough enough to crack a 215-pound man’s rib?

The best of SI

The Crossover staff issues its official NBA Finals predictions. ... 13-year-old Olivia Moultrie is changing the American soccer landscape by turning pro at such a young age. ... Megan Rapinoe is the outspoken soul of the U.S. women’s national team

Around the sports world

One of the weirdest stories of the week is this former Wizards video coordinator who is exceedingly hostile to random people on Twitter. ... A Stanford golfer won an NCAA semifinal match with a broken driver. ... LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s kids are reportedly set to be high school teammates next year

It’s just a foul ball

He knew what he was doing

Boston fans, that’s who

Full extension!

I’m shocked how patient he was

Nicely done

Tough to watch

Randy Moss and Deion Sanders living the dream

Better safe than sorry

Maybe don’t do this

How nice of him to suggest it

I found my favorite college baseball team

Not sports

A guy restoring a synthesizer started tripping after touching a knob covered in LSD. ... Astronomers have discovered a planet where no planet should be able to exist. ... The ending of X-Men: Dark Phoenix had to be reshot because it was the same as another superhero movie. ... This lake in Siberia freezes in the most unusual ways.

Just a small error

Do you plumbing with bread

A mile-wide tornado is what I think the end of the world looks like

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

