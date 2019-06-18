The Buffalo Bills want you and your fiancé to host your wedding at New Era Field with 20 of your closest friends and family, and 70,000 of your next-closest pals!

On Tuesday, the Bills' "Halftime Wedding Experience of a Lifetime" became public. You can enter the contest by answering a short questionnaire.

The winning couple will get married during halftime of the Bills' home matchup against the New England Patriots on Sept. 29. Yes, you read that correctly.

The full details are not readily available. But the first question that comes to mind is will halftime be long enough to accomplish getting you and your beau hitched? During the NFL regular season, halftime typically lasts between 12 and 15 minutes, although the intermissions are exaggerated during the Super Bowl. Per BuffaloNews.com, there will be a reception to follow the exchanging of vows at the half.

Next, there's a matter of opponent. The Bills will play the Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Washington, Broncos, Ravens, and Jets at home this season, but chose arguably the most difficult game to schedule a die-hard fan's wedding for.

Buffalo has faced the Patriots 38 times since 2000. The Bills beat New England just five times in those matchups and have lost each of the past five meetings.

While it's uncertain how the matchup will go, at least the winning couple will get custom Bills jerseys to commemorate the day.