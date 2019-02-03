How Long is Halftime at the Super Bowl?

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Halftime normally lasts between 12 and 15 minutes during a regular NFL game, but the Super Bowl's break is much longer.

By Emily Caron
February 03, 2019

Halftime normally lasts between 12 and 15 minutes during a regular NFL game, but the Super Bowl's break is much longer due to the broadcast's elaborate halftime show.

Super Bowl halftime usually lasts anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, which can be more than twice as long as the traditional break time during regular season games.

The longer halftime accommodates for lengthy Super Bowl halftime shows. Justin Timberlake spent almost 14 minutes performing during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, getting parts of 11 songs in after the stage was set on the field in Minneapolis.

Lady Gaga, the 2017 performer, went on for 13 and a half minutes, while Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars finished in just over 13 minutes the year before.

The extended halftime means that players and coaches have much more time in the locker room to prepare and reset for the second half of the season's biggest game during the performances, but the period of rest is much longer than what most players are accustomed to.

Some teams actually practice for the lengthy break, like the Patriots in 2012. On the Wednesday before the game, head coach Bill Belichick stopped practice and made his players go back to the locker room for 30 minutes to prepare for halftime at the Super Bowl, adding in a pep talk to complete the training.

“It really gets into a whole restarting mentality,” Belichick said then. “It’s not like taking a break and coming out in the second half. It’s like starting the game all over again. It’s like playing a game, stopping, and then playing a second game.”

Maroon 5 is headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta, with rappers Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi also joining the band in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. 

The Patriots and the Rams will meet at Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message