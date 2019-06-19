Michelle Obama Has a Cannon of an Arm and Harry Styles Found Out the Hard Way

James Cordon challenged Michelle Obama to a game of dodgeball and Harry Styles ended up taking the worst hit of the contest.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 19, 2019

Michelle Obama has spent years trying to get kids to be more active.

In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon, she showed how much she has mastered one of the playground games she's encouraged children to play.

In a dodgeball battle to prove which country is better between the United States and the United Kingdom, Obama guided a star-studded US squad to victory.

But between signing copies of her best-selling book Becoming for the UK team and trash-talking Cordon, she took the time to ruin Harry Styles's life on the dodgeball court.

This is why she's the most beloved First Lady since Jackie Kennedy. Between LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle, we are living in a time of athletic excellence that can never be replicated.

