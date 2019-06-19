Michelle Obama has spent years trying to get kids to be more active.

In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon, she showed how much she has mastered one of the playground games she's encouraged children to play.

In a dodgeball battle to prove which country is better between the United States and the United Kingdom, Obama guided a star-studded US squad to victory.

But between signing copies of her best-selling book Becoming for the UK team and trash-talking Cordon, she took the time to ruin Harry Styles's life on the dodgeball court.

i never in my life thought i’d see michelle obama hit harry styles in the dick with a dodgeball but hey god works in mysterious ways pic.twitter.com/jWff5Afz6m — cin ϟ (@thorrbruce) June 18, 2019

This is why she's the most beloved First Lady since Jackie Kennedy. Between LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle, we are living in a time of athletic excellence that can never be replicated.