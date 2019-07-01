This guy is not human

I know everyone is talking about the NBA today but I just can’t stop thinking about what this English rugby player did in a game over the weekend.

Hull FC’s Joe Westerman was taken down by a pair of tacklers from rival Hull KR and found himself unable to get back on his feet because his kneecap had popped out of place. While any normal person would have gone to the hospital and had a doctor fix him up, Westerman performed a little field surgery and put his patella back in its place with a few stiff smacks.

“I looked at my leg and saw my knee cap on the side and I felt like I had to just smack it back in,” Westerman told the club website. “It wasn’t really an excruciating pain. It freaked me out more than anything because it looked so weird.”

Not only did Westerman play the rest of the game, he expects to be on the field for the next game.

“It’s sweet, to be honest,” Westerman said. “I expect to be training next week and I can’t really see myself missing our next game against St Helens next Friday.”

According to his coach, Westerman does this all the time.

“He does that every fortnight,” Hull FC head coach Lee Radford told the Yorkshire Post. “It has genuinely come out on numerous occasions—he needs some ligaments in there somewhere.”

Ligaments are important. Sounds like something you should see a doctor about.

The Knicks are so sad

Kevin Durant spurning the Knicks to sign with their biggest rival was disheartening enough for New Yorkers, but GM Steve Mills’s statement was the icing on the cake.

Updated statement from Mills: pic.twitter.com/G2KKZHV4qd — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) July 1, 2019

That’s really a bummer to read. All of their actions over the past year were designed to clear the cap space necessary to sign marquee free agents this summer. And it failed! Nothing is going to change until James Dolan sells the team.

Stephen A. Smith was apoplectic over the news.

I just finished crying! pic.twitter.com/KiXjIwQINU — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 30, 2019

There was some great defense in London

A Tale of Two Didis. pic.twitter.com/2Pt3ivJSQA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 30, 2019

...but there was a lot more offense

Not now, Mrs. Woj

The man who owns NBA Free Agency @wojespn gets a text from his wife at the desk with SVP pic.twitter.com/y3eBvvWoT7 — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) July 1, 2019

I think they call this a howler

They don’t call them the Redlegs for nothing

British announcers are just better

Didi Gregorius’ home run call over on @btsport is absolutely stunning, y’all: pic.twitter.com/BMHDBUUPqS — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) June 30, 2019

That’s how you celebrate a walk-off

Finnish baseball seems made up

Not sports

Alabama is preparing for an outbreak of wasp “super nests,” which can be as big as a car. ... A man in Estonia converted his car into a rolling sauna. ... A freak hailstorm left a city in Mexico buried in up to five feet of ice.

Playing the drums on a keyboard

There’s more than one way to play a gong

Trombone player sneezes into his instrument

A good song

