Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Bike Race Down Glacier Leads to Massive Chain-Reaction Crash

chabertonvideo/YouTube

There’s a reason why they call it the “Mountain of Hell.”

By Dan Gartland
July 02, 2019

A mountain bike race down the face of a glacier 11,000 feet into the sky sounds like a bad idea—and it turns out it is. 

The annual “Mountain of Hell” race took place at the Les Deux Alpes ski resort over the weekend in France and devolved into a hellish pileup just minutes after the start. One rider near the front of the pack clipped another and caused a series of other crashes that eventually engulfed dozens of racers.  

Despite some rather frightening incidents—including one cyclist who slid down the side of the glacier and another who was flipped on his head when a bike took out his legs—British cycling site Bikesy reports that there were no serious injuries

One rider’s helmet-mounted camera appeared to capture the moment of the first crash that set off the whole chain reaction. 

This video captures the chaos from inside the pileup. 

Eventual winner Kilian Bron was also wearing a camera and posted his entire run, which shows that things didn’t get any less scary after descending the glacier. 

A little drama on the way out of Portland

Enes Kanter is headed to Boston on a two-year deal but he apparently would have liked to stay with the Blazers, as long as they had given him more time to mull over their offer. 

That’s not exactly how it played out, according to Damian Lillard. 

The best of SI

New Jersey’s infamous Action Park shows that nostalgia can be a tricky thing. ... How golf clubs are still able to get away with discriminating against women. ... NHL free agency is also going on, you know. ... The entire MLB community mourned after the sudden death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Around the sports world

The Heat pulled off a wild four-team trade to land Jimmy Butler. ... Kareem Hunt had another run-in with the police. ... Colin Kaepernick convinced Nike to pull a shoe with the American flag on it

15-year-old Cori Gauff beat Venus Williams at Wimbledon

NFL rookies react to their Madden ratings

KD is already posting like Kyrie

Stephen A. doesn’t want to hear any of that

The chair umpire is not your Uber Eats driver

“Sports!”

Somebody’s grounded

Fore! from r/instant_regret

Best of luck to a true legend

Not sports

A new species of Australia fly is being named after the Night King from Game of Thrones. ... Photos of the 175,000 people who attended the Glastonbury music festival. ... Research suggests cockroaches could become resistent to pesticides and pass those genes down to their offspring

I’d let this guy be my lawyer

Tip your copy editors

She’s not wrong

Two bears go paw-to-paw

Whoops, my bad!

The moment this jogger realized he stumbled into my friends’ engagement photo from r/pics

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

