There’s a reason why they call it the “Mountain of Hell”

A mountain bike race down the face of a glacier 11,000 feet into the sky sounds like a bad idea—and it turns out it is.

The annual “Mountain of Hell” race took place at the Les Deux Alpes ski resort over the weekend in France and devolved into a hellish pileup just minutes after the start. One rider near the front of the pack clipped another and caused a series of other crashes that eventually engulfed dozens of racers.

Despite some rather frightening incidents—including one cyclist who slid down the side of the glacier and another who was flipped on his head when a bike took out his legs—British cycling site Bikesy reports that there were no serious injuries.

One rider’s helmet-mounted camera appeared to capture the moment of the first crash that set off the whole chain reaction.

This video captures the chaos from inside the pileup.

Eventual winner Kilian Bron was also wearing a camera and posted his entire run, which shows that things didn’t get any less scary after descending the glacier.

A little drama on the way out of Portland

Enes Kanter is headed to Boston on a two-year deal but he apparently would have liked to stay with the Blazers, as long as they had given him more time to mull over their offer.

New Celtics center Enes Kanter via text to @TheUndefeated on why he didn’t return to Portland. pic.twitter.com/kznF6CUmbU — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2019

That’s not exactly how it played out, according to Damian Lillard.

Sometimes there’s a chance you lose out on two ppl because you’re waiting on one. What I can confirm is that my boy was not given 6 mins lol... he was prob down to 6 mins from the original 45 https://t.co/vDn4cfxVHg — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 1, 2019

I was there. 45 mins ain’t that long either but nobody wana be left empty handed https://t.co/mtvT3jPNqU — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 1, 2019

The best of SI

New Jersey’s infamous Action Park shows that nostalgia can be a tricky thing. ... How golf clubs are still able to get away with discriminating against women. ... NHL free agency is also going on, you know. ... The entire MLB community mourned after the sudden death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Around the sports world

The Heat pulled off a wild four-team trade to land Jimmy Butler. ... Kareem Hunt had another run-in with the police. ... Colin Kaepernick convinced Nike to pull a shoe with the American flag on it.

15-year-old Cori Gauff beat Venus Williams at Wimbledon

NFL rookies react to their Madden ratings

KD is already posting like Kyrie

Stephen A. doesn’t want to hear any of that

knicks fan says melo can still sign back and @stephenasmith told him to go to hell 😂 pic.twitter.com/nhPVcvsiUt — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) July 1, 2019

The chair umpire is not your Uber Eats driver

Benoit Paire to Carlos Bernardos: “I asked for food five games ago and it’s still not here. I’m hungry. There’s a restaurant right over there. I will pay you. I have money.” — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) July 1, 2019

“Sports!”

The French president tells The New Yorker he remembers little of his Pennsylvania summer camp. I'd love to know where and what this was. pic.twitter.com/OLoAcaCmMa — Mark Scolforo (@houseofbuddy) July 1, 2019

Somebody’s grounded

Best of luck to a true legend

Some personal/professional news: After 25 years + 4 months, today is my last day at Sports Illustrated. I am deeply thankful for every minute of that time. This is completely my decision. Time for a change. A few more words: pic.twitter.com/KVJqVm36tq — Tim Layden (@SITimLayden) July 1, 2019

Not sports

A new species of Australia fly is being named after the Night King from Game of Thrones. ... Photos of the 175,000 people who attended the Glastonbury music festival. ... Research suggests cockroaches could become resistent to pesticides and pass those genes down to their offspring.

I’d let this guy be my lawyer

Tip your copy editors

She’s not wrong

was so confused by my wife’s grocery list until I got to the store pic.twitter.com/uPIjw3oegu — Ryan Perry (@rynprry) June 30, 2019

Two bears go paw-to-paw

Whoops, my bad!

A good song

