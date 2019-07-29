1. The very last thing ESPN wants to do on Sunday night is show you an actual baseball game. That's too dull and boring, so it's all about spicing up the broadcast with bells and whistles.

Fortunately for the WorldWide Leader, its top analyst is dating one of the most famous, popular and gorgeous women on earth. And, oh my goodness, has ESPN milked the Alex Rodriguez-Jennifer Lopez relationship for all it's worth.

The network has made sure to show her giving him a kiss in the booth.

They made sure to show her sitting near A-Rod when the broadcast crew called a game from the seats in Houston. (Remember, this is Sunday Night Baseball. Why on earth would the broadcast crew actually call the game from, you know, the broadcast booth? Gotta have those bells and whistles!)

Play-by-play Matt Vasgersian made sure to tell stupid stories about J-Lo during a broadcast while she sat near the crew at Fenway Park as they called a game from the Green Monster seats.

Dear Matt Vasgersian,



You are in the words business.



Running into Jennifer Lopez at Fenway park while a JLo song is playing over the sound system is NOT ironic.



it’s a coincidence.



(Sportscasters love to use the word “ironic.” Too bad they never seem to know what it means.) pic.twitter.com/c7pbKeC0D7 — LOONEY ! (@LooneyonFox) July 15, 2019

And then, of course, there was last night. J-Lo crashed the booth to give A-Rod the saddest looking birthday cake for his birthday. How sad was it? Nobody even ate it.

Breaking. Nobody actually had any A-Rod birthday cake. They left it behind. pic.twitter.com/2xQL6l6OT7 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 29, 2019

Back to ESPN for a moment. While there is this narrative that the A-Rod comeback story is this unbelievable sensation, if you open your eyes, you can see that this is a media creation. He's on ESPN more for the freak show/name recognition aspect than his popularity with fans. He's on FOX because they'll hire just about any reclamation project. But fans across America have not become huge Alex Rodriguez fans, despite what the media tells you.

And the combination of A-Rod's personality combined with ESPN's insistence on making Sunday Night Baseball all about him has not gone over well with viewers. Here's what happened last night when ESPN set up the bit in which J-Lo came into the booth with a cake for A-Rod.

More self serving arod BS. You guys going to be done with him soon? — S.D. - Former 👋🏼 Monitor (@HalosandPizza) July 29, 2019

You should be embarrassed that this is your broadcast team!! — Induisi (@Induisi) July 29, 2019

Most annoying people on earth together. JLo and Arod — Correa’s Butterfly 🦋 (@HoustonFanPVP) July 29, 2019

This horrible broadcast could end televised baseball.ESPN who hired the biggest disgrace in the last 50 years of baseball? — Henry Hazel (@Haz49) July 29, 2019

This is what they left behind! All made for TV bullshit. pic.twitter.com/Xmc2JXqVPq — DWilbur-3&88 (@DWilbur3) July 29, 2019

Please stop, it's Sunday night baseball, not a show about A-Rod. No one ate the cake and it was left behind in the booth. It was a stunt. — Janine Libbey (@JanineLibbey) July 29, 2019

And this is why espn sucks — Bobby Colucci (@bobby_colucci) July 29, 2019

Worst broadcast team of all time — Vahe Baronian (@vahebaronian) July 29, 2019

Was really hoping she would stay and he would leave. — JK Lehman (@KLeh22) July 29, 2019

Sunday night baseball is a circus now such a shame — Mario Joseph (@marioreaa) July 29, 2019

Here's a concept: how about just calling the game and forget this other nonsense. — Edward Bove (@edbove85) July 29, 2019

I like how he was talking about when he got back to “being one of the greatest in the game” during a segment. Congrats to @AROD for continuing to try and make yourself relevant even after the massive amount of drugs you did to stay in the game! — Sports Confusion (@SportsConfusio1) July 29, 2019

Great....we got to hear A-Rod talk even more about himself, if that’s even possible — AllOrangeVol (@rdowellfnp) July 29, 2019

They'll do anything and everything but talk about the game — A-A-Ron (@Areagan_22) July 29, 2019

That moment when you realize ESPN isn’t even trying anymore. — Thomas Gase (@TgaseVTH) July 29, 2019

Once again Sunday night baseball is absolutely brutal to watch. We don’t need to look at these two phonies. It’s a horrible broadcast crew. Unwatchable — Ernie's Airport Limo (@ErniesAirport) July 29, 2019

Yes, please, give me more of the narrative that A-Rod is such a huge fan favorite these days.

Oh, and hi, Bill Simmons.

A-Rod keeps comparing Domingo German to Pedro just to be a dick. Next he’s gonna compare Luke Voit to David Ortiz. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 29, 2019

2. With the Phillies going retro on Saturday and wearing spectacular jerseys, SportsCenter went retro as well for its highlights segment of Philadelphia's game against Atlanta and it was very cool.

so much fun putting together tonight's @Braves highlight. Shout out to @kevconnorsespn and director Rosa Scott for the buy in and studio set up and content associate @ManishKenkre and editor Alexa Keely for executing the highlight. pic.twitter.com/IobavAltqN — Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) July 28, 2019

3. Madison Bumgarner gave us a great moment yesterday, not with this pitching, but with a plate appearance that ended in a strike out. Only, he had no clue he had whiffed.

Bumgarner taking his time after the strikeout 😂 pic.twitter.com/t67DeUgOVZ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 28, 2019

4. Todd Gurley would like the media to stop injuring his knee.

The Rams running back told reporters Sunday “it’s good" in reference to his injured knee, before added, “Y’all have got to stop putting this bad energy in my knee, man. Just let it be."

5. Noah Syndergaard continues to have fun with trade rumors.

6. According to The Rock, WWE superstar Roman Reigns almost killed a camera operator on the set of Hobbs & Shaw.

7. If you want even more coverage of the ESPN vs. Dan Le Batard saga, check out this week's SI Media Podcast wtih New York Post sports columnist Andrew Marchand. We went in-depth on the topic.What was Le Batard's biggest mistake? Why did ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro choose not to suspend Le Batard? What does Le Batard's future at ESPN look like? Should all sports shows have a "no politics talk" policy? We tackled all those questions and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: "No Life Shaq" has been getting a lot of attention this past week. If you're not familiar with his schtick, he watches videos/listens to songs for the first time and reacts. Here's his latest piece of work.

IN CLOSING: The A.J. Green injury story is pretty wild, even for the Bengals.