It’s like something out of a movie

A 23-year-old who hasn’t played competitive baseball since high school just landed a contract with the A's, thanks mostly to the internet.

Nathan Patterson went to a Rockies game last month and decided to step up to the radar gun set up on the Coors Field concourse. With a bit of a crow hop, he was able to top out at 96 mph. Patterson’s brother, Christian, filmed the display and the footage went viral on Twitter.

Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge...he hit 96 mph 😳 @MLB Let’s get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt — Christian Patterson (@cpatterson_7) July 15, 2019

Fast forward two weeks and Patterson put pen to paper for the A’s.

Patterson explained to MLB.com that he first began to think his baseball dream was within reach when he went to a Nashville Sounds game last summer and topped out at 96 on the gun.

He started training and showcasing his stuff on an app called FlatGround that lets pitchers who slipped through the cracks get in front of scouts. Even when he was hit by a car and needed surgery on his non-throwing wrist, Patterson kept plugging away.

Free Agent still looking for an opportunity! First time pitching in a live game in 6 years (since junior year high school)



2 IP

22 Pitches

4 K's/2 Groundouts/0 Walks

Fastball 91-93 T95

Slider 78-80@FlatgroundApp @PitchingNinja pic.twitter.com/kyQXHQvS0R — Nathan Patterson (@npatterson_12) June 26, 2019

Patterson’s first contact with the A’s organization came in February, according to MLB.com, but things heated up after Christian’s video took off. Patterson told MLB.com that he went to the game, did his thing and “a few days later the A’s gave me a call.”

It’s not quite the same as that that Dennis Quaid movie where the guy throws at a radar gun on the road, but it’s still awfully inspiring.

Now that’s using your environment

This should end well

It’s true. As David Carr said, Derek Carr has bought a home in Las Vegas. When it’s complete and he finally moves in, his neighbor will be ... Jon Gruden. #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 1, 2019

Wow, NFL history

The first challenge of a pass interference call.



Hear the explanation behind the call. pic.twitter.com/CPKoUDLE1u — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 2, 2019

The time Shaq and Dale Jr. had a shooting contest

.@DaleJr thought he could beat @SHAQ in a free-throw competition. Shaq thought he could catch a ride on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s lawn ornaments.



Things did...not go according to plan pic.twitter.com/jqwRjdHT3F — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 1, 2019

These Sixers throwbacks are amazing

The Grizzlies are throwing it back to their Vancouver days

The Memphis Grizzlies announced plans to use two classic uniforms - a turquoise set celebrating the franchise’s 25th anniversary in 2019-2020 and a black one celebrating 20 years in Memphis for the 2020-2021 season. A newly designed alternate court will be used in both seasons. pic.twitter.com/JIcqSAIB4x — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) August 1, 2019

DeMar DeRozan is a good sport

More players should match their hair to their jerseys

Mullets are back

Louisville’s new court is pretty sweet

Here's the new KFC Yum Center court Louisville men's and women's teams will be playing on this coming season. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HkSwWY2cm7 — Jody Demling (@jdemling) August 1, 2019

Isn’t that what caddies are for?

This dude @MattFitz94 lugging his massive Tour bag around the streets of Downtown Manhattan had me dying yesterday 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KOEMIF0VIO — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) August 1, 2019

He’s a football guy

According to the team, new Denver head coach Vic Fangio went to the hospital for kidney stones earlier today.



But even that couldn't keep him from his HC debut! (via @Broncos) pic.twitter.com/qrdOFrxNKZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 1, 2019

Hey look, another war movie

Getting revenge on the scammers

A good song

