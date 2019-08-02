It’s like something out of a movie.
It’s like something out of a movie
A 23-year-old who hasn’t played competitive baseball since high school just landed a contract with the A's, thanks mostly to the internet.
Nathan Patterson went to a Rockies game last month and decided to step up to the radar gun set up on the Coors Field concourse. With a bit of a crow hop, he was able to top out at 96 mph. Patterson’s brother, Christian, filmed the display and the footage went viral on Twitter.
Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge...he hit 96 mph 😳 @MLB Let’s get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt— Christian Patterson (@cpatterson_7) July 15, 2019
Fast forward two weeks and Patterson put pen to paper for the A’s.
View this post on Instagram
“How can you not be romantic about baseball” -Billy Beane Words cannot describe this feeling and I cannot thank everyone enough who has been part of this journey so far! My family has given me nothing but constant love and support throughout the last 9 months as I pursue a dream of mine that I’ve had since I was a little kid. It’s been a roller coaster to get here with many challenges and overcoming adversity. I’m grateful for all the trainers, coaches, friends, @rsrbaseball and everyone else who has supported me thus far! And for those who tell you that you can’t achieve your dreams, use that as fuel to work even harder. Because those people are the ones that settle. I’m grateful for the @athletics organization for giving me this opportunity! This story is not over. It is not the beginning. I am writing the next chapters and excited for this journey! Time to focus even more, work even harder, and it all starts with your mindset. Go after your dreams and make them a reality!
Patterson explained to MLB.com that he first began to think his baseball dream was within reach when he went to a Nashville Sounds game last summer and topped out at 96 on the gun.
@Rockies I’m available. pic.twitter.com/GhaFCRvYlp— Nathan Patterson (@npatterson_12) August 10, 2018
He started training and showcasing his stuff on an app called FlatGround that lets pitchers who slipped through the cracks get in front of scouts. Even when he was hit by a car and needed surgery on his non-throwing wrist, Patterson kept plugging away.
Free Agent still looking for an opportunity! First time pitching in a live game in 6 years (since junior year high school)— Nathan Patterson (@npatterson_12) June 26, 2019
2 IP
22 Pitches
4 K's/2 Groundouts/0 Walks
Fastball 91-93 T95
Slider 78-80@FlatgroundApp @PitchingNinja pic.twitter.com/kyQXHQvS0R
Patterson’s first contact with the A’s organization came in February, according to MLB.com, but things heated up after Christian’s video took off. Patterson told MLB.com that he went to the game, did his thing and “a few days later the A’s gave me a call.”
It’s not quite the same as that that Dennis Quaid movie where the guy throws at a radar gun on the road, but it’s still awfully inspiring.
The best of SI
Former Cavs GM David Griffin made a lot of news with his comments in this article. ... Can Graham Harrell’s Mike Leach-inspired Air Raid save USC? ... The biggest questions remaining after the MLB trade deadline.
Around the sports world
The Senators are using some dirty tricks to get around the NHL’s salary floor. ... Pathetic Knicks owner James Dolan has recently kicked at least three people out of his doofy band’s shows. ... Schools with big football programs carry enormous women’s rowing rosters just to satisfy Title IX. ... A New Jersey man was awarded $3.65 million in damages after getting hit by a golf cart.
Now that’s using your environment
AND HE GOES FLYING INTO THE ST—— SNY (@SNYtv) August 1, 2019
NET!! @JeffMcNeil805 pic.twitter.com/XrqAIC7qh5
This should end well
It’s true. As David Carr said, Derek Carr has bought a home in Las Vegas. When it’s complete and he finally moves in, his neighbor will be ... Jon Gruden. #Raiders— Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 1, 2019
Wow, NFL history
The first challenge of a pass interference call.— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 2, 2019
Hear the explanation behind the call. pic.twitter.com/CPKoUDLE1u
The time Shaq and Dale Jr. had a shooting contest
.@DaleJr thought he could beat @SHAQ in a free-throw competition. Shaq thought he could catch a ride on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s lawn ornaments.— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 1, 2019
Things did...not go according to plan pic.twitter.com/jqwRjdHT3F
These Sixers throwbacks are amazing
August 1, 2019
The Grizzlies are throwing it back to their Vancouver days
The Memphis Grizzlies announced plans to use two classic uniforms - a turquoise set celebrating the franchise’s 25th anniversary in 2019-2020 and a black one celebrating 20 years in Memphis for the 2020-2021 season. A newly designed alternate court will be used in both seasons. pic.twitter.com/JIcqSAIB4x— Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) August 1, 2019
DeMar DeRozan is a good sport
Nothing like a game of knockout with @DeMar_DeRozan 👏— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 1, 2019
🎥: @MambaSportsHQ pic.twitter.com/Gu6uHrcjSd
More players should match their hair to their jerseys
New team, new look. pic.twitter.com/v13PA8bPVe— MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2019
Mullets are back
Jack Stoll. Woo! pic.twitter.com/4yNwYORrhF— Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 1, 2019
Louisville’s new court is pretty sweet
Here's the new KFC Yum Center court Louisville men's and women's teams will be playing on this coming season. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HkSwWY2cm7— Jody Demling (@jdemling) August 1, 2019
Isn’t that what caddies are for?
This dude @MattFitz94 lugging his massive Tour bag around the streets of Downtown Manhattan had me dying yesterday 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KOEMIF0VIO— Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) August 1, 2019
He’s a football guy
According to the team, new Denver head coach Vic Fangio went to the hospital for kidney stones earlier today.— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 1, 2019
But even that couldn't keep him from his HC debut! (via @Broncos) pic.twitter.com/qrdOFrxNKZ
Not sports
DFW airport is getting a combo Buffalo Wild Wings-Topgolf. ... Doctors in India found more than 500 teeth inside a seven-year-old boy’s head. ... A man discovered a rare, untouched video game in his mother’s attic that could fetch $10,000 at auction. ... Two relatives of the notorious gangster John Dillinger claim the FBI shot the wrong man and the body in his grave is someone else. ... Another guy was caught trying to bring a rocket launcher through BWI airport. ... A Canadian woman scared a mountain lion away while walking her dog by blasting Metallica.
Hey look, another war movie
Getting revenge on the scammers
A good song
Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.