Back in May, Gabrielle Union went on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and mocked husband Dwyane Wade for being totally clueless about life as a normal citizen. Wade, she said, thought a gallon of milk cost $20, had never been to a car wash before and was astonished by Old Navy.

“What is this place? They’ve got all kinds of khaki shorts, and cargo shorts, and there’s all different colors,” Wade asked, according to Union.

“That’s Old Navy,” Union had to explain.

But now Wade had a chance to share his side of the story. In an interview with SI’s Rohan Nadkarni, Wade explained moving from Miami to Los Angeles has finally made him anonymous enough that he can go out and do his own shopping.

Okay so, what I was freaking out about—if you want to call it freaking out—was the prices. I’m sure some guys do, but I got to a point, especially being so known in Miami—which is a good thing but at times when it comes to personal life stuff, it can be tough—where I hadn’t been to a store in so long. I had a chef to go shopping, a stylist to do this, all that. I don’t really go shopping, so I don’t really know the prices of stuff. So I go into Old Navy and I start buying stuff. So I grabbed what I felt was like, [laughs], a lot of stuff, like it’s got to be $100,000. Not a $100,000 but just speaking in that sense. I got up to the register and it was like $500. I was like, “Holy s**t, I thought this was way more.” So I’m kind of freaking out about that kind of stuff. And just to be able to be in L.A. and go shopping and nobody notices me was a cool experience. I never thought I would say that 16 years ago when I wanted people to notice me. Now I’m going places hoping people don’t, so I can enjoy myself and not have anxiety or anything.

It makes sense that D-Wade can go about town unnoticed in a city with so many more famous people, but what is a guy as fashionable as him doing at Old Navy?

You couldn’t make this up

Northern Irish boxer Carl Frampton’s fight scheduled to take place Saturday in Philadelphia has been called off on only days’ notice because of a truly unbelievable injury.

Frampton was sitting in the lobby of his hotel on Monday when a large decoration fell and hit him in the hand, fracturing his fifth metacarpal. It’s pretty unbelievable, but Frampton tweeted proof.

The best of SI

The best nicknames from around the league for MLB’s Players Weekend. ... Dave Gettleman doesn’t care what you think. ... The Astros know the secret to pitching. ... Here’s everything that happened last night on Hard Knocks.

Around the sports world

Tom Brady’s Massachusetts home is up for sale, and it’ll only cost you $40 million. ... Ohio State’s fifth-year long snapper reported to camp wearing a shirt depicting himself wearing a shirt of himself, wearing a shirt of himself, wearing a shirt of himself, wearing a shirt of himself. ... TNT hired Steve Nash as an NBA analyst. ... The NCAA’s new agent rules curiously disqualify LeBron’s agent Rich Paul.

Ouch!

DJ Stewart: Major League Baseball Player. pic.twitter.com/zqCdGBhtRF — Dead Serious (@Deadseriousness) August 7, 2019

DJ Stewart, freshly recalled from the minor leagues, suffered a concussion on the play.

Antonio Brown’s kids are adorable

That was easy

What’s wrong with Alex? Oooohhhhhh...

Alex Dickerson’s nickname for Players’ Weekend is Grandpa. He said that’s what he was called in high school after his surgery. He said he wanted the first four letters of his name, but MLB wouldn’t go for it. #sfgiants — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) August 6, 2019

Joey Votto is a genius for doing the “who’s on first” bit

Well go ahead, who's on first?



Yes.



I mean the guy's name.



Who.



The guy playing first.



Who.



The first baseman.



Who.



The guy playing...



Who is on first!



I'm asking you who's on first!



That's his name.



That's who's name?



Yes.#PlayersWeekend ✖️ #BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/I2h9rkwbL1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 6, 2019

Mike Leach bellyflop

Just another day at the swimming pool with Coach Leach! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/RbF2svqhgl — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) August 6, 2019

Ben Simmons has a future in Aussie rules football

The stories behind the NBA’s highest-turnover games

The answer at the end is pretty funny

The Lopez brothers are only going to be more powerful now that they’ve been reunited

Not sports

A crashed Israeli spacecraft accidentally deposited microscopic organisms on the surface of the moon. ... One of the guys who created the Xbox baked bread with yeast extracted from 4,500-year-old Egyptian pottery. ... The photos of icecaps in Greenland melting would be cool if they weren’t so apocalyptic. ... An escaped rodeo bull caused pandemonium in Colorado. ... Disney announced a crazy deal combining ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Go pick that up

Man fined €45,000 and ordered to retrieve fridge he threw off cliff to dispose of it appropriately



[tap to expand] https://t.co/T544T2ZQz3 pic.twitter.com/wrL4umLDlN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 6, 2019

I think this is a deleted scene from the new “Fast & Furious” movie

Learn Bay Area slang with E-40

A good song

