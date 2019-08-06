MLB Players Weekend is back for the end of August and some of the guys came up with some great nicknames to put on the back of their jerseys.
MLB Players Weekend is back once again.
This year all the teams will be rocking either black or white jerseys, so some of the creativity normally associated with the weekend has been reduced. However, the nicknames on the back of the uniforms are just as good as ever.
So let's do a team-by-team breakdown of the best nickname on each squad.
Angels
Ty Buttrey: "(PEACH, TREE EMOJIS)"
Butt. Tree. It's pure gold.
Astros
Jake Marisnick: "BIG FUDGE"
If this doesn't make you chuckle a bit then we just aren't built the same.
A’s
Dustin Garneau: "DRAGO"
Blue Jays
Trent Thornton: "BUTTERS"
Braves
Dallas Keuchel: "BIG D"
Bold move Dallas Keuchel. I respect it.
Brewers
Lorenzo Cain: "THREE KID$"
It might be too accurate.
Cardinals
Kolten Wong: "THEWONGONE808"
I like to think this was his AOL screenname.
Cubs
Javier Baez: "EL MAGO"
I mean, this just sounds like a ton of fun to say out loud over and over again.
Diamondbacks
Mike Leake: "DRIP"
Quality pun. But he has to show up to the arena in Tyler Herro's threads from the NBA draft and use either Cardi B or Lil Baby and Gunna as his walk-up music.
Dodgers
Kristopher Negron: "NEGRON JAMES"
Giants
Brandon Crawford: "DJ BC RAW"
Does this mean Crawford is in charge of clubhouse music for the weekend?
Indians
Shane Bieber: "NOT JUSTIN"
You'd be surprised at just who needs this clarification.
Mariners
Anthony Bass: "T-FISH"
Retweet when you get it.
Marlins
Garrett Cooper: "COOPALOOP"
I mostly love this one because it makes me think of Dr. J dunking on Michael Cooper.
Mets
Jeff McNeil: "FLYING SQUIRREL"
If you don't laugh at that you just don't have a soul. But also, shoutout to Aaron Altherr aka "A-A-RON."
Nationals
Max Scherzer: "BROWN EYE"
It's always great when somebody can laugh at themselves.
Orioles
Richie Martin: "RICH BOY"
Padres
Austin Hedges: "(TREE, HOG EMOJIS)"
I'd like to think this is somehow related to having to save his children from 30-50 feral hogs.
Phillies
Andrew Knapp: "KNAPP TIME"
I expect to see a pillow behind home plate if Knapp sees time over Players Weekend.
Pirates
Colin Moran: "REDBEARD"
Get it? Cause they're the Pirates.
Rangers
Hunter Pence: "¯_(ツ)_/¯"
I know the feeling Hunter. But also, Logan Forsythe with "LOGIE BEAR" is too good to not be mentioned.
Rays
Tyler Glasnow: "BABY GIRAFFE"
When you're 6'8", it makes sense.
Reds
Joey Votto: "WHO"
Red Sox
Sam Travis: "DR. CHILL"
Think he'll bring a lab coat and a name tag?
Rockies
Jon Gray: "(WOLF EMOJI)"
Sometimes you just don't need words.
Royals
Scott Barlow: "SCOOTS McGOOTS"
This doesn't need any explanation.
Tigers
Blaine Hardy: "HARDY BOY"
As long as Jim Ross is on the call and Hardy plans on bringing a ladder to the arena.
Twins
Nelson Cruz: "BOOMSTICK"
Solid name for somebody with nearly 400 home runs.
White Sox
Evan Marshall: "FORGETTING SARAH"
Bonus points if he fights Jason Segal or Russell Brand.
Yankees
Zack Britton: "WITH A K"
Sometimes you need to just explain to people how to spell your name.