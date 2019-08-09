Friday’s Hot Clicks: Bill Walton Apparently Delayed the Padres Game

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Bill Walton was just living his best life. 

By Dan Gartland
August 09, 2019

He was just living his best life

The Padres hosted a Grateful Dead Night on Thursday, which was actually more like Bill Walton Night. 

Walton, the San Diego native and world’s biggest Dead fan, was on hand to participate in all sorts of activities. He kicked off the night by banging around on the bongos with a Dead tribute band. 

Then he threw out the first pitch, which, even with some coaching from Bud Black, went rather poorly. (He did, however, manage to convince the Padres to let him throw a ceremonial second pitch, which was right over the plate.) 

That’s where most celebrities’ nights would end. They would walk off the field, retreat to their sweet seats and enjoy the game. Not Walton.

Walton stuck around to help his old pal Black out with the lineup card exchange. It’s usually a perfunctory affair, consisting of nothing more than a few brief handshakes. Walton turned it into a minutes-long production that apparently ended up pushing back the start of the game. 

That’s the risk you run with Walton. Just ask Dave Pasch. Walton is going to do what he wants, when he wants to, and there’s nothing you can do about it. That’s what makes him great. 

What a moment for this guy

Remember Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi? He’s the guy who landed a tryout with the Browns by pretending to know a scout. His gambit worked, and he’s one step closer to making the team after housing a punt return in his preseason debut. 

The best of SI

The stories of two minor leaguers to hit .400 after Ted Williams. ... Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette didn’t have the hype of Vlad Guerrero Jr. but he’s been absolutely mashing. ... Will Liverpool’s quiet summer transfer window widen the gap with Manchester City?

Around the sports world

An LSU football player has been walking around campus with bricks in his backpack to bulk up. ... Bayern Munich played an amateur team in a friendly and won 23–0. ... The Georgia Southern quarterback who went viral after police accused him of having cocaine on the hood of his car but insisted it was bird poop had all charges dropped after it turned out it really was bird poop

He thought he was just throwing out the first pitch. He got a scholarship too. 

Peter King got pulled over during a live interview with Dan Patrick

Are you kidding me?

Is this hit a little stiff for the preseason?

Baker loves Freddie

Let’s overreact positively to Daniel Jones now

First play of his first football game and this rugby player scored a TD

View this post on Instagram

What a night for the Brit! 🇬🇧 | via @nfl

A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) on

A simple gesture, but a meaningful one

This man does not need any more stimulants

Just for kicks

The new street mode in FIFA looks pretty cool

This goal is unreal

I like this guy’s Tony Bautista batting stance

Not sports

Arizona Iced Tea is going to start making weed-infused drinks. ... There’s a new vodka made with grains grown in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. ... The Game of Thrones showrunners signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix. ... This Twitter thread about the remains of a Vietnam pilot is incredible. ... A meeting of the Kenyan legislature was forced into recess after a senator farted

John Mayer gives a post-show press conference

This is a horror movie

I love when New York looks like the apocalypse

Making gourmet Pop Tarts

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message