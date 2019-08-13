This is what it’s all about

The Japanese high school baseball championships (known colloquially as Koshien, after the stadium where they take place) are unlike anything in sports on this side of the Pacific. Crowds pack the nearly 50,000 seats in the stadium and people watch on national TV as 56 teams from around the country compete over the course of 15 days to be crowned champs. Daisuke Matsuzaka once threw a 17-inning complete game, because the tournament is such a big deal.

The stakes are incredibly high. The vast majority of these kids will never have an athletic moment as important as this. And yet, one player in a game on Sunday passed up a free base.

Kennobu Sugawara from Tokuei Hanasaki was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of his team’s game against Akashi Shoten. But rather than take first base, he admitted that he leaned in to the pitch. Sugawara he bowed to the pitcher, then to the opponents’ dugout, and stepped back in the box. Then he blasted a homer.

I think that’s called karma.

“I thought I was bad because I had been bent forward and I was sorry. I apologized to the opponent,” Sugawara said, according to Yahoo Japan.

Despite the homer, Sugawara’s team still lost 4–3.

Gleyber Torres is the most hated man in Baltimore

The Orioles will be thrilled on Wednesday when they play their final game of the season against the Yankees. New York swept a doubleheader yesterday in the Bronx to improve to 15–2 on the year against Baltimore, mostly thanks to Gleyber Torres.

Torres had two homers in the nightcap, giving him 26 on the year, 13 of which have come against the Orioles. He has five multi-homer games against Baltimore this season.

Remember when Torres terrorized the Orioles down in Baltimore in May and announcer Gary Thorne could barely muster the words to call yet another homer? Well, he was nearly as disgusted this time around.

The best of SI

We have a massive project celebrating the 150th anniversary of college football. ... Breaking down the top 20 games on next season’s NBA schedule. ... Have Bryce Harper and Manny Machado been worth it in the first years of their mega-deals?

Around the sports world

Alex Rodriguez had $500,000 worth of stuff stolen out of his rental car while he called the Sunday Night Baseball game. ... The guy who wrote that infamous ESPN headline about Jeremy Lin is now officially a Catholic priest. ... Lenny Dykstra and the guy who freaked out in a Long Island bagel shop are having a boxing match. ... LPGA pro Michelle Wie married Jerry West’s son over the weekend. ... Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on gun charges. ... Curt Schilling is pretending he’s going to run for Congress again.

There was some crazy defense in San Diego

More Orioles misadventures

Brevic and the Orioles in bad off pic.twitter.com/IzlVSQtna2 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 12, 2019

Things are already going poorly for the Giants

Pat Shurmur has a shiner on the side of his left eye. Said his dog knocked him over. Form tackle. #Giants pic.twitter.com/55bgCW4m4T — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 12, 2019

No leather necessary

Oh cool, Alabama can bathe its stadium in blood

We even have color capabilities- perhaps Crimson after we score? 🐘 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/mqs62yNvq4 — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) August 13, 2019

Jets DBs aren’t allowed to be moody

.@TheAdamsEra says the Jets have a "feelings report" in their defensive room which includes punishments for being too sensitive or being in their feelings pic.twitter.com/rRTPlam1F4 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 12, 2019

An interview with the kid who busted his nose trying to meet Mo Salah

“Mo Salah just came driving to our close. We walked out of our garden and he checked if I was OK, he was really worried about me”



Louis Fowler ran into a lamppost chasing Mo Salah’s car – only for the footballer to stop and have a photo with himhttps://t.co/DdPg8eiBWK pic.twitter.com/hTG6yXDgsc — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) August 12, 2019

Not sports

Nathan Fielder landed a deal with HBO to make two shows. ... A Florida woman captured footage of crabs overrunning her neighborhood. ... A British man lost his dentures and they were discovered eight days later stuck in his throat.

I’ll admit, I’d try it

Dill Pickle Pizza at the Wisconsin State Fair. pic.twitter.com/a1Gk9VHjWS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 12, 2019

Eddie Murphy is starring in a new Netflix movie

I’m sorry, this is disgusting

Macedonian hairdresser Svetlana Grozdanovska creates images of famous people using trimmings from her clients pic.twitter.com/5viamA6rnv — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 13, 2019

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.