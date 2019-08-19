What is Kyle Kuzma wearing?

After taking just one look at the Lakers rising star's latest post on Instagram, several NBA players were asking themselves the same thing.

Kuzma's look featured blonde locks, a hoodie, baggy pants and orange sneakers—an ensemble that definitely called for intervention from the Fashion Police.

"Man what the hell you got on!" Lakers teammate Anthony Davis replied.

Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Isaiah Thomas also sounded off on the outfit, sparing Kuzma no expense.

"Cuh that ain't it!!!!" Thomas wrote. "Come on bro. I thought u was from flint."

Let's hope for Kuzma's sake his 2019 on-court performances are better than his outfit game.

New team, new look for Kawhi Leonard

Reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has given this year's NBA offseason its fair share of surprises, and it seems like he isn't done shocking the world.

His latest unexpected act? Rocking the fro and hitting the links.

There's no telling whether or not Leonard will decide to stick with the afro when the season begins, but at least he appears to be having himself quite the time off.

The Cubs just wanna have fun

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates may be at Williamsport, Pa., for the the third annual MLB Little League Classic, but that didn't stop the two rivals from having some fun first.

After hanging out with some of the players and fans, Cubs manager Joe Maddon, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and third baseman Kris Bryant decided to go sledding. Sort of.

The trio decided to join others sliding down a hill on large pieces of cardboard, showing everyone that even MLB players are kids at heart.

Enjoy this video of @ARizzo44 living his best life and sliding down a hill at the Little League World Series. pic.twitter.com/HwhMvXItlN — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 18, 2019

The best of SI

Vic Fangio has coached in many different locations over the years, but he's bringing his hometown vibes to Denver. ... MLB has more home runs than ever before. Could it be losing its luster? ... The Washington Redskins will struggle regardless of who is under center. ... Mikhail Prokhorov's decade-long stewardship of the Nets will come to an end this month. The legacy he'll leave behind is complicated.

Around the sports world

Taysom Hill may be the most exciting backup quarterback in the NFL. ... Sean McVay breaks down plays on TV during a Rams game. ... The Lakers receive permission to speak with Dwight Howard. ... Mike Mayock tells Antonio Brown it's time to be "all in or all out."

Sideline snack

Zim hiding the dip in the seeds bag? 😂 pic.twitter.com/NLelAvsFdf — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) August 19, 2019

We see you, Perryman

There's no stopping this punt return

HE GONNNNNNE 💨 pic.twitter.com/05Dxs0GCib — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 18, 2019

