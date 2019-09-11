Injuries don’t get much weirder than this

Weird injuries happen all the time in sports. It’s usually in baseball, where this year Carlos Correa missed two months after fracturing a rib during a massage and Joe Kelly had to be scratched from a spring training start because he was on his feet for too long cooking Cajun food. Previously, Brian Duensing needed elbow surgery after he tweaked something while adjusting his chair in the bullpen and Jake Diekman sliced his hand while unpacking after a road trip because a mug he bought from the Cheers bar in Boston had shattered. Former snooker world champion Shaun Murphy had an injury to rival them all, though.

Murphy, a 37-year-old Englishman who won the 2005 World Championship, revealed this week that his recent absence from tournament play was due to a rather embarrassing injury.

“We were having Sunday dinner at home, me and (3-year-old) Harry were dancing around the lounge to Disney’s Great Hits,” Murphy explained to World Snooker. “I felt something go in my leg. I thought for a minute I had snapped my Achilles tendon, but the doctor later told me if I had done that I would have gone down like a sack of spuds.

“He said I might well have partially torn it and he advised me to rest it as much as possible, so I sat in the house for two weeks, doing my wife’s brain in! I had to pull out of the Paul Hunter Classic and I was relieved to be able to get back to the table last week for a few days. It’s not ideal preparation but I’m glad to be here and to get a win under my belt today.”

Snooker isn’t the most physically grueling sport, but you still have to be up on your feet and balance well enough to hit precise shots. Murphy, nicknamed “The Magician,” is back in action now, though. He advanced to the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters with a win on Wednesday.

Legal analyst Michael McCann breaks down the allegations of rape and sexual assault against Antonio Brown. ... The best weird college football quotes of this century. ... Christian Yelich had a freak injury and now the Brewers’ postseason hopes are dead.

Two Pirates pitchers got in a fight in the clubhouse and one of them needs elbow surgery. ... Despite being warned by the NFL, Odell Beckham says he intends to keep wearing his $350,000 watch during games. ... Wayne Rooney is spending his final days in D.C. singing Johnny Cash karaoke in Georgetown bars. ... Texas stuck the LSU band in the cheap seats, so the Tigers are returning the favor for the Longhorn band next year. ... I can’t write a tease that would do this incredible Deadspin post justice.

Quenton Nelson is a bad man

Indianapolis House of Pancakes: Now Serving. 🥞 pic.twitter.com/foDgNjobeY — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 10, 2019

Kent State is just a bump on the road to Texas A&M

Auburn HC Gus Malzahn on the Kent State game: "Personally, I wish it was at noon, so we'd have more time to prepare for our next opponent." — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) September 10, 2019

He brought it back from over the wall but it was still a homer

GO GO SCOTTY JETPAX! pic.twitter.com/jv4zkbaBzh — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 11, 2019

Ovi needs to read more kids books

The subject of super heroes came up. Judging by his face I'm guessing Ovechkin has not heard of Captain Underpants pic.twitter.com/TNGh1wEaVl — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) September 10, 2019

This should be in every stadium

Dude, this is sick… and the Cowboys always seem to be ahead of everyone else. pic.twitter.com/U0dv4kGkgP — Leighton Vander-Fresh (@DCBlueStar) September 9, 2019

Gotta love Gronk

This tweet only means Gronk is coming back if he also gained 60 pounds

👀 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) September 10, 2019

The juiced ball is real

2015: Four games in which a team hit six homers.

2019: Four games in which the losing team hit six homers. https://t.co/h8S78eNX04 — Sam Miller (@SamMillerBB) September 11, 2019

Yeah, but one doesn’t eat tomatoes

One of these QBs is 23 and the other is 42 pic.twitter.com/Drxlc8y6NB — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) September 10, 2019

Weirdest coincidence I’ve seen this year

Bruce Bochy has managed from 1995-2019.



His current managerial record is 1995-2019. 😱



(via canigetawoop_woop on reddit) — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 10, 2019

Oh hell no

.@jaytatum0 had second thoughts on ordering lobster 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hyDGlMjIH8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2019

Good question, I’m not going to answer it

Bill Belichick when asked by Miami media on conference call to define the "Patriot Way"



"Yeah, I don't know that I've ever used that term. I'm not really sure what that is either. I appreciate you asking about it though, but I don't know. It's a good question." pic.twitter.com/UetVMqHTxH — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) September 10, 2019

A California family was rescued from the top of a waterfall after stuffing a plea for help into a water bottle. ... One of Simon Cowell’s coworkers says his weird new face is the result of drinking light beer. ... Here’s the next iPhone that you’ll inevitably open your wallet for.

Video version of the new iPhone

Imagine getting a drink of water in the middle of the night and seeing this when you open the cabinet

WHY WOULD ANYONE BUY THESE pic.twitter.com/getutMDp31 — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) September 11, 2019

This tornado warning could have just been a text

In Wyoming a tornado warning has been issued for a population of 1 person and we are not sure if that person is even at home. pic.twitter.com/iXkzPDcpUc — JohnBelski (@WLKYJohnBelski) September 10, 2019

That’s probably good, right?

A giant filament of super-hot plasma erupting from the Sun that is about the same size as the distance between the Earth and Moon.

Credit: NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. pic.twitter.com/1KH6762fyd — Universal Curiosity (@UniverCurious) September 10, 2019

