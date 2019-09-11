Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Snooker World Champ Injured Himself Dancing to Disney

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Injuries don’t get much weirder than this.

By Dan Gartland
September 11, 2019

Injuries don’t get much weirder than this

Weird injuries happen all the time in sports. It’s usually in baseball, where this year Carlos Correa missed two months after fracturing a rib during a massage and Joe Kelly had to be scratched from a spring training start because he was on his feet for too long cooking Cajun food. Previously, Brian Duensing needed elbow surgery after he tweaked something while adjusting his chair in the bullpen and Jake Diekman sliced his hand while unpacking after a road trip because a mug he bought from the Cheers bar in Boston had shatteredFormer snooker world champion Shaun Murphy had an injury to rival them all, though. 

Murphy, a 37-year-old Englishman who won the 2005 World Championship, revealed this week that his recent absence from tournament play was due to a rather embarrassing injury. 

“We were having Sunday dinner at home, me and (3-year-old) Harry were dancing around the lounge to Disney’s Great Hits,” Murphy explained to World Snooker. “I felt something go in my leg. I thought for a minute I had snapped my Achilles tendon, but the doctor later told me if I had done that I would have gone down like a sack of spuds.

“He said I might well have partially torn it and he advised me to rest it as much as possible, so I sat in the house for two weeks, doing my wife’s brain in! I had to pull out of the Paul Hunter Classic and I was relieved to be able to get back to the table last week for a few days. It’s not ideal preparation but I’m glad to be here and to get a win under my belt today.”

Snooker isn’t the most physically grueling sport, but you still have to be up on your feet and balance well enough to hit precise shots. Murphy, nicknamed “The Magician,” is back in action now, though. He advanced to the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters with a win on Wednesday. 

The best of SI

Legal analyst Michael McCann breaks down the allegations of rape and sexual assault against Antonio Brown. ... The best weird college football quotes of this century. ... Christian Yelich had a freak injury and now the Brewers’ postseason hopes are dead

Around the sports world

Two Pirates pitchers got in a fight in the clubhouse and one of them needs elbow surgery. ... Despite being warned by the NFL, Odell Beckham says he intends to keep wearing his $350,000 watch during games. ... Wayne Rooney is spending his final days in D.C. singing Johnny Cash karaoke in Georgetown bars. ... Texas stuck the LSU band in the cheap seats, so the Tigers are returning the favor for the Longhorn band next year. ... I can’t write a tease that would do this incredible Deadspin post justice

Quenton Nelson is a bad man

Kent State is just a bump on the road to Texas A&M

He brought it back from over the wall but it was still a homer

Ovi needs to read more kids books

This should be in every stadium

Gotta love Gronk

This tweet only means Gronk is coming back if he also gained 60 pounds

The juiced ball is real

Yeah, but one doesn’t eat tomatoes

Weirdest coincidence I’ve seen this year

Oh hell no

Good question, I’m not going to answer it

Not sports

A California family was rescued from the top of a waterfall after stuffing a plea for help into a water bottle. ... One of Simon Cowell’s coworkers says his weird new face is the result of drinking light beer. ... Here’s the next iPhone that you’ll inevitably open your wallet for

Video version of the new iPhone

Imagine getting a drink of water in the middle of the night and seeing this when you open the cabinet

This tornado warning could have just been a text

That’s probably good, right?

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message