Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Amir Garrett Ran Away From a Fight This Time

He had enough brawling for this year.

By Dan Gartland
September 19, 2019

Not this time

Reliever Amir Garrett had one of the most memorable moments of the Reds’ season when he tried to fight basically the entire Pirates roster back in July. The moment led to some incredible photography but also earned Garrett an eight-game suspension. So when Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber tried to start something Wednesday night in Chicago, Garrett wanted no part of it. He took off sprinting for the safety of the dugout. 

Schwarber realized after the game that he was acting like a jerk. 

“I was frustrated, obviously,” Schwarber said. “Got the best of me. Whatever it is, I’ve seen it too many times. I shouldn’t have reacted.”

“To be honest, I really don’t even know why he was upset,” Garrett told reporters. “I’ve been going through a little rough patch, and for me to get a big out like that—he’s a great hitter. It’s nothing new. It’s not something I’m just starting to do. I’m passionate.”

“He can have that battle,” Garrett added. “I just wanted to show kids that if you’re provoked, you can turn the other cheek.”

See? Not every celebration has to lead to retribution for breaking the unwritten rules. 

The best of SI

The Red Sox have trapped Rusney Castillo in the minors thanks to a tax loophole. ... Is this finally the year UCF gets selected for the College Football Playoff? ... Why Matt Duchene decided to sign with the Predators

Around the sports world

Sean Payton is toying with the idea of a two-quarterback system now that Drew Brees went down. ... Is Brett Gardner the perfect choice to replace Aaron Boone whenever he moves on as Yankees manager? ... The fathers of a Michigan volleyball team put on their daughters’ uniforms to pose for a photoshoot. ... Kobe Bryant explains what Rob Pelinka got wrong about that story of him having dinner with Heath Ledger (who was dead at the time). ... The Bills are going to have 300 cops and 300 security guards on hand for their home opener

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

