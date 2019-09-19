Not this time

Reliever Amir Garrett had one of the most memorable moments of the Reds’ season when he tried to fight basically the entire Pirates roster back in July. The moment led to some incredible photography but also earned Garrett an eight-game suspension. So when Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber tried to start something Wednesday night in Chicago, Garrett wanted no part of it. He took off sprinting for the safety of the dugout.

Schwarber realized after the game that he was acting like a jerk.

“I was frustrated, obviously,” Schwarber said. “Got the best of me. Whatever it is, I’ve seen it too many times. I shouldn’t have reacted.”

“To be honest, I really don’t even know why he was upset,” Garrett told reporters. “I’ve been going through a little rough patch, and for me to get a big out like that—he’s a great hitter. It’s nothing new. It’s not something I’m just starting to do. I’m passionate.”

“He can have that battle,” Garrett added. “I just wanted to show kids that if you’re provoked, you can turn the other cheek.”

See? Not every celebration has to lead to retribution for breaking the unwritten rules.

So pretty it should have counted anyway

Hall of Famer, no doubt

THANK YOU CC!



The Yankees LEGEND gets a STANDING OVATION as he walks off the mound one FINAL TIME. 👍👍👍#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/u73OTkYRZr — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 18, 2019

Another cool moment for this family

Carl Yastrzemski threw the first pitch tonight at Fenway Park to his grandson, Mike Yastrzemski ❤️



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/HQvlMqHHyT — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 18, 2019

The NFL knows where its bread is buttered

Raekwon McMillan told me when he hit Brady on Sunday - a perfectly legit hit - the referee told him "Stay off Tom." NFL still protecting those QBs amid several early season injuries to marquee ones — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 18, 2019

Pitchers can only throw the ball precisely 60'6"

Who’s this guy?

Name him captain now. pic.twitter.com/5f0ZwDMyUV — Nick DeSouza (@NickDeSouza_) September 19, 2019

There are only two guys on the dirt!

Whoa, 4-man outfield for Edwin Ríos. pic.twitter.com/XkOKIurUAu — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) September 19, 2019

Michael Jordan needs a stylist

A couple NBA owners came together to launch a tequila brand. pic.twitter.com/eTCINGGH5G — Jarrel (@_JarrelHarris) September 19, 2019

He never stood a chance

🍔NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY!🍔Renowned competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi takes on Miami Heat Center "Bam" Adebayo and his team in a cheeseburger eating contest all to raise money for a good cause! BurgerFi is donating $100 for every cheeseburger eaten to Feeding South Florida! pic.twitter.com/3tjgah1YRT — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 18, 2019

The Panthers’ backup has a starter’s mentality

Kyle Allen was a big fan of Roger Staubach growing up. His dad knew him. Staubach sent him an autographed picture. “And my cocky 10-year-old butt sent him a signed picture back.” — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 18, 2019

Did scholarships take care of Reggie Bush?

Pete Carroll said he's surprised by California's law that would allow college players to make money off of their likeness.



"I've never been of the thought that players need to get paid."



Mentions scholarships take care of them really well. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) September 18, 2019

Jamal Adams came with receipts

This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch. Bullshit! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football everytime I step on the field. SMH pic.twitter.com/SKlTmBBMf0 — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) September 19, 2019

Best shortstop in baseball

Someone ran around the bases backwards

Delayed on account of everyone forgot how baseball works? pic.twitter.com/3ddPZGUOim — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) September 18, 2019

This is a ton of fun

You can now generate your own reasons that Sam Darnold is Out Indefinitely: https://t.co/h392RfeqOR — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 18, 2019

Not sports

A man in India had a four-inch devil-like horn removed from the top of his head. ... A Norwegian fisherman caught a rarely seen shark relative while fishing 2,600 feet deep. ... The U.S. Navy confirmed that videos of UFOs posted by Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge were real and should not have been released. ... Fox just hired a woman named Lisa Simpson. ... Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series has a budget of about $1 billion.

Start-up culture in a nutshell

After firing hundreds of staff, the WeWork CEO held a somber all-hands meeting explaining why it was a necessary move, but then trays of tequila were handed out and DMC from Run-DMC burst into the room and performed "It's Tricky" https://t.co/t9oGq8ebTb pic.twitter.com/cuq0aM1Tqi — Tom Gara (@tomgara) September 18, 2019

Nope.

Bloody mess on my flight to Miami.



Woman in aisle seat has blister on her foot pop.



Blood splatters across aisle, including on the two guys in front of me, one of their books, and the window.



Flight attendant says @MiamiDadeFire will have to meet flight. pic.twitter.com/3ofAVlfXaW — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 18, 2019

A good song

