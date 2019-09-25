“Messed up my whole day.”

Eagles fan Hakim Laws didn’t expect he’d go viral for his spontaneous call-out of Philadelphia receiver Nelson Agholor, but he’s taking his sudden fame in stride.

Laws, a military veteran and former firefighter, helped save people trapped in a burning building around 2 a.m. on Monday morning and when interviewed about his heroics cracked that he had caught the people being thrown from the window “unlike Agholor.”

NBC 10 Philadelphia caught up with Laws on Tuesday to ask him what was going through his mind during the tense moments of the rescue and how the Eagles could have been on his mind after the harrowing experience. He said he was thinking “Yeah, no fumble” as he attempted to a catch a child and an adult woman being tossed from the window.

“So I caught two. And then ran them in for a touchdown.”

As for why he dissed Agholor, Laws said he was still stewing after his team’s gut-wrenching loss just hours earlier.

“Messed up my whole day,” Laws said of the Eagles’ three-point loss to the Lions at home. “That was earlier the same day that happened. Maybe 12 hours or so. Less than that. Yeah, I’m going to think about that all day.”

Agholor responded by inviting Laws to attend an Eagles game with his family. Laws isn’t backing down from his criticism, telling NBC 10’s John Clark “He got it the first time,” but he will take Agholor up on the offer.

The best of SI

The hot new product for NBA players to hawk is meatless burgers. ... Don’t sleep on the Braves in the MLB playoffs. ... Yesterday was the 25th anniversary of Colorado’s dramatic win over Michigan on a Kordell Stewart Hail Mary, and Tim Layden shared his old game story.

Around the sports world

The Iowa-Iowa State rivalry is in jeopardy of being called off on account of band harrassment. ... Tarik Cohen went on Instagram live from the locker room after the Bears’ win and everybody saw Kyle Long naked. ... MLS has decided it’s O.K. to say Nazis are bad. ... It just came out that Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was arrested for disorderly conduct in Arizona in May. ... A’s reliever Lou Trevino is out for the rest of the year, including the playoffs, because he slipped in the shower and cracked a rib. ... The official who missed an egregious facemask call in the Eagles-Lions game is the same guy who missed the pass interference penalty in the Rams-Saints game last season.

The only way to make a 46-win team fun

So ... we put a camera on a dog pic.twitter.com/yx0MKCYNnx — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 25, 2019

Brian Dozier is an honorary Dominican

Probably the best video I’ve ever take pic.twitter.com/TSyrgphebj — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) September 25, 2019

Dak Prescott’s mind was somewhere else against the Dolphins

The juiced ball in action

Joc didn't think he got all of it.



He got all of it. pic.twitter.com/QZMJPVv0zD — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 25, 2019

Phil Mickelson talks to Larry David

Paying tribute to Larry David and all the people who continue to love and play the game - even if their childhood dreams of being a hall of fame golfer were ripped away by a jealous brother. Enjoy this special #PhiresidewithPhil on #TributeTuesday. pic.twitter.com/SoHYgpVbP2 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 24, 2019

“Great seeing the leaves change color” he says as he walks through a park full of green trees

I love watching summer turn into fall as I walk around the Big Apple for 2 reasons.



1️⃣ The weather is great and seeing the leaves change colors in NYC is awesome

2️⃣ It means the #Postseason is right around the corner! #letsgo



What season do you look forward to the most & why? pic.twitter.com/1jaAgbHuzO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) September 24, 2019

Whatever you say, Jerry

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan when asked about Robert Quinn’s sack dance: pic.twitter.com/Unvv8S5fgh — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 24, 2019

This is a shrine

Good luck finding a bigger Giannis fan than this 👀



(via @EthanStroik)pic.twitter.com/6sUa6NkSSW — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) September 25, 2019

Niners tight end George Kittle does his Rock impression

You don’t see this every day

Fourth-tier Colchester United have eliminated Tottenham from the Carabao Cup!



Their supporters celebrated accordingly 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MvZhvWr5kO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 24, 2019

Draymond has no chill

Kevin Durant’s brother: *posts heartwarming picture*



Draymond: pic.twitter.com/mEjAN6qmJ5 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 24, 2019

They’re not wrong

Not sports

A Russian navy boat patroling the Arctic was sunk by an angry walrus. ... How TikTok holds our attention. ... A Florida woman is accused of biting a camel’s testicles at a Louisiana truck stop. ... Glenn Howerton lists his favorite episodes of “It’s Always Sunny.”

The robots can do gymnastics now

Who could have predicted this?

WeWork is shutting down ALL of their “honesty markets”—self-service snack kiosks—due to excessive theft, according to a WeWork staffer pic.twitter.com/6ciUwwprKp — Madeleine Varner (@tenuous) September 24, 2019

Adam Sandler is making a gritty movie and it looks... good?

The full El Camino trailer is finally here

A good song

