Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Hero Eagles Fan Explains Why He Called Out Nelson Agholor

NBC 10 Philadelphia

By Dan Gartland
September 25, 2019

Eagles fan Hakim Laws didn’t expect he’d go viral for his spontaneous call-out of Philadelphia receiver Nelson Agholor, but he’s taking his sudden fame in stride. 

Laws, a military veteran and former firefighter, helped save people trapped in a burning building around 2 a.m. on Monday morning and when interviewed about his heroics cracked that he had caught the people being thrown from the window “unlike Agholor.”

NBC 10 Philadelphia caught up with Laws on Tuesday to ask him what was going through his mind during the tense moments of the rescue and how the Eagles could have been on his mind after the harrowing experience. He said he was thinking “Yeah, no fumble” as he attempted to a catch a child and an adult woman being tossed from the window. 

“So I caught two. And then ran them in for a touchdown.”

As for why he dissed Agholor, Laws said he was still stewing after his team’s gut-wrenching loss just hours earlier. 

“Messed up my whole day,” Laws said of the Eagles’ three-point loss to the Lions at home. “That was earlier the same day that happened. Maybe 12 hours or so. Less than that. Yeah, I’m going to think about that all day.”

Agholor responded by inviting Laws to attend an Eagles game with his family. Laws isn’t backing down from his criticism, telling NBC 10’s John Clark “He got it the first time,” but he will take Agholor up on the offer. 

The best of SI

The hot new product for NBA players to hawk is meatless burgers. ... Don’t sleep on the Braves in the MLB playoffs. ... Yesterday was the 25th anniversary of Colorado’s dramatic win over Michigan on a Kordell Stewart Hail Mary, and Tim Layden shared his old game story

Around the sports world

The Iowa-Iowa State rivalry is in jeopardy of being called off on account of band harrassment. ... Tarik Cohen went on Instagram live from the locker room after the Bears’ win and everybody saw Kyle Long naked. ... MLS has decided it’s O.K. to say Nazis are bad. ... It just came out that Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was arrested for disorderly conduct in Arizona in May. ... A’s reliever Lou Trevino is out for the rest of the year, including the playoffs, because he slipped in the shower and cracked a rib. ... The official who missed an egregious facemask call in the Eagles-Lions game is the same guy who missed the pass interference penalty in the Rams-Saints game last season

The only way to make a 46-win team fun

Brian Dozier is an honorary Dominican

Dak Prescott’s mind was somewhere else against the Dolphins

The juiced ball in action

Phil Mickelson talks to Larry David

“Great seeing the leaves change color” he says as he walks through a park full of green trees

Whatever you say, Jerry

This is a shrine

Niners tight end George Kittle does his Rock impression

You don’t see this every day

Draymond has no chill

They’re not wrong

CFL with the weird flex on Instagram from r/CFL

Not sports

A Russian navy boat patroling the Arctic was sunk by an angry walrus. ... How TikTok holds our attention. ... A Florida woman is accused of biting a camel’s testicles at a Louisiana truck stop. ... Glenn Howerton lists his favorite episodes of “It’s Always Sunny.”

The robots can do gymnastics now

Who could have predicted this?

Adam Sandler is making a gritty movie and it looks... good?

The full El Camino trailer is finally here

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I've made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here.

