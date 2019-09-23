Philadelphia resident Hakim Law was still steaming over the Eagles’ loss to the Lions in the wee hours of Monday morning, even after he helped save multiple people from a burning building.

A fire broke out in a three-story building on the city’s west side at about 2:15 a.m. Monday and Law happened to be walking by, he told CBS Philly. The former firefighter helped catch children being thrown from a window by one of the residents. While recounting the story to a reporter, he couldn’t help but take a swing at embattled Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor.

“My man just started throwing babies out the window,” Law said. “And we was catching them—unlike Agholor and all his mishaps.”

All told, 10 people were rescued from the burning building, including six children. Nine of them were taken to area hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation. No one was burned, except for Agholor.