Hero Eagles Fan Casually Slips Nelson Agholor Jab Into Story About House Fire

CBS Philly

“We was catching them—unlike Agholor.”

By Dan Gartland
September 23, 2019

Philadelphia resident Hakim Law was still steaming over the Eagles’ loss to the Lions in the wee hours of Monday morning, even after he helped save multiple people from a burning building. 

A fire broke out in a three-story building on the city’s west side at about 2:15 a.m. Monday and Law happened to be walking by, he told CBS Philly. The former firefighter helped catch children being thrown from a window by one of the residents. While recounting the story to a reporter, he couldn’t help but take a swing at embattled Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor. 

“My man just started throwing babies out the window,” Law said. “And we was catching them—unlike Agholor and all his mishaps.”

All told, 10 people were rescued from the burning building, including six children. Nine of them were taken to area hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation. No one was burned, except for Agholor.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message