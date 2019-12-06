In Friday’s Hot Clicks: Blake Snell learns some news while the camera is rolling, the Cowboys get embarrassed again and more.

Tell us what you really think

The Padres continued their busy offseason by acquiring Tommy Pham from the Rays last night, and Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell isn’t sure it was the right move.

San Diego sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to Tampa in the deal, as well as middle infield prospect Xavier Edwards.

The deal gives the Padres a solid veteran bat to slot in near the top of the lineup, while the Rays will save a little bit of money and get a decent prospect.

Snell was streaming himself playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on his Twitch channel when the news broke, which means we got to see his unfiltered reaction to the news. Let’s just say it was less than positive.

“We gave Pham up for Renfroe and a damn slapd--- prospect?” an incredulous Snell asked.

According to a few tweets, Snell spoke some more about the trade on the stream but all clips of the broadcast have been deleted from Snell’s Twitch page.

To be fair to Edwards, his résumé is stronger than Snell seems to think it is. He’s the No. 5 prospect in the San Diego system, according to MLB.com, and No. 72 in baseball. Renfroe, while he doesn’t get on base as well as Pham, is a solid power hitter and plays strong outfield defense. He’s a major league-quality player who can help fill the hole left by Pham’s departure. It doesn’t make it any easier that Snell’s friend got traded away, but at least the Rays didn’t get fleeced.

Are you sure you’re not going to fire him, Jerry?

Just a week after saying publicly that Jason Garrett would not be fired during the season, Jerry Jones may be regretting his decision.

The Cowboys are in freefall after dropping their third straight game, 31–24 to the Bears. The Dallas defense allowed more points than any Bears opponent this season other than the Redskins.

After the game, Jones expressed frustration that his team can’t seem to win a damn game.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that the NFC East is the worst division in football (the 3–9 Redskins are still theoretically alive) and the Cowboys, even at 6–7, still have a chance to make the playoffs and then get embarrassed at home by a superior opponent.

