In Friday’s Hot Clicks: Jets players get some souvenirs from their blowout against the Ravens, a frightening hockey injury and more.

Put that in a frame

Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Lamar Jackson gave the Jets the business last night, and few New York players wanted a souvenir to remember the game by.

Jackson threw for five touchdowns (his third five-TD game of the season) and added 86 yards on the ground to break Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback in a 42–21 win for Baltimore.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After the game, Jackson’s jersey was in high demand. He didn’t just swap it with one player—he handed out three of them, complete with his signature, to linebacker James Burgess (his college teammate), receiver Robby Anderson and Le’Veon Bell.

“I didn’t want to say no, because different people were hitting me up,” Jackson said after the game. “I was just going to try to do it.”

Jackson explained that he asked the team’s equipment manager to find some extra jerseys for him to sign, which is why you see a couple tucked under his arm in the clip above.

You can’t fault the Jets players for wanting a souvenir from Jackson. Sure, he sliced up the Jets defense, but he’s been doing that to every defense (and every offense has been doing that to the Jets). Not only is he probably going to win the MVP award, he’s redefining what an NFL quarterback can be by proving that read-option concepts don’t have to be limited to the college game and that fast quarterbacks can also be deadly accurate pocket passers. So yeah, I’d want his autograph, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Horrifying moment in a junior hockey game

A 17-year-old goalie in the Ontario Hockey League is in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery to close a gash on his leg.

Tucker Tynan of the Niagara IceDogs was sliced by a skate in Thursday night’s game against the London Knights. Video of the play on which he was injured shows a massive amount of blood pooling on the ice. (WARNING: This video is extremely graphic.)

The game was postponed after the incident occurred at the beginning of the second period.

The best of SI

Rohan Nadkarni spoke with Kevin Garnett about his role in the new Adam Sandler thriller Uncut Gems. ... Mikaela Shiffrin can’t believe she’s just as dominant as any athlete in the world. ... MLB’s Winter Meetings are where everyone in the game eats like total crap for a week. ... Every college football bowl game, ranked by watchability.

Around the sports world

If the Chiefs hadn’t been able to get their helmets in time for the Patriots game, they had a plan to use ones from a local high school. ... Aaron Rodgers says the language Brian Urlacher used to make checks at the line was too profane to repeat. ... Dion Waiters got suspended again by the Heat.

Here’s the run where Jackson broke Vick’s record

Well, he tried

You’re crazy, Tom

Ho hum, another triple-double for Doncic

You can’t let Coach O walk in your restaurant without having a heaping mound of crawfish in your fridge

Live TV is hard

Not sports

Netflix is making a scripted series about Spotify. (Will Spotify make a podcast about Netflix next?) ... Somebody dressed up like Santa and rode a surfboard down New York’s East River. ... Crystal clear footage of an iconic 1991 Nirvana show has surfaced, apparently for the first time. ... Thousands of fish that look like penises washed up on Northern California beaches.

Look at this moron

Michael Scott’s movie, aired in clips on The Office, was just uploaded in its entirety

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.