Astros owner Jim Crane was joined at a press conference on Thursday by new manager Dusty Baker and infielders Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman. As Altuve addressed his club's sign-stealing scandal, a Los Angeles-based news station let their TV chyron illustrate their thoughts on the Houston star.

"Astros Cheater," KTLA's chyron read.

The Dodgers were of course directly impacted by Houston's sign stealing as Los Angeles lost in seven games to the Astros in the 2017 World Series.

Altuve and Bregman both apologized on Thursday.

"I want to say that the whole Astros organization and the team feels bad about what happened in 2017," the 2017 AL MVP said. "We feel remorse for the impact on our fans and the game of baseball."

Crane said "how sorry our team is for what happened," but fell short of acknowledging the impact sign stealing had on the Astros' 2017 run to the World Series.

"Our opinion is this didn’t impact the game," Crane told reporters at the Astros' spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla. "We had a good team. We won the World Series and we’ll leave it at that.”

Twitter had a field day poking fun at the Astros' apologies and a public relations expert noted that Crane's responses also left much to be desired.