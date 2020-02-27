Twitter Account Called '2020 Astros Shame Tour' Is Here for All the Houston Bashing: Traina Thoughts

1. If you're someone who wants to keep track of all the retaliation the Astros will face this season for their cheating ways, you're in luck.

A Twitter account started just a couple of weeks ago with the handle @AsteriskTour, and called "2020 Astros Shame Tour," has made its intention clear in its Twitter bio: "One year to shame them all, one year to jeer them, one year to boo them all and from your seat deride them."

The account's first tweet was a compilation video of the Astros' disastrous press conference to open spring training set to One Republic's "Apologize."

The account also features gems like this:

I discovered the account while searching Twitter for video of Alex Bregman getting hit by a pitch. Naturally, @AsteriskTour had it.

Bregman was the seventh Astros batter hit by a pitch in five spring training games.

Interestingly, Sports Illustrated senior writer Tom Verducci appeared on this week's SI Media Podcast and said that while he thinks the Astros scandal will haunt the team all year and not die down, he doesn't think Houston players will get plunked on a regular basis.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

2. Veteran quarterback Josh McCown, who has played for nine teams in 17 seasons, won this Twitter game Wednesday.

3. People analyzing Joe Burrow's hand size is only the second-dumbest thing that's happened at the NFL Scouting Combine.

4. Athlete workout videos are usually terrible. This effort from Cam Newton, though, is an exception since the Panthers quarterback is demanding that you leave DNA at the gym.

5. This is an incredible thread for anyone who grew up in the '80s and was a WWF fan. Randy Savage, Miss Elizabeth and Mean Gene Okerlund hosting Friday Night Videos. Enjoy. (And thanks to @GlennRubenstein for passing along.)

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Taylor Swift released a new video today for a song that the WWE's Becky Lynch will be very interested in—The Man. The video features a voiceover from The Rock, who is the only person to make the credits of the video besides Swift.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.