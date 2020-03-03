In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Trevor Bauer sends a message about cheating, two Cubs stars mic’d up during the game and more.

Trevor Bauer is not subtle

Trevor Bauer is undoubtedly the most abrasive pitcher in MLB. He knows you probably don’t like him, and he doesn’t care.

Bauer has been calling out the Astros for cheating long before it was cool. In 2018, he accused Astros pitchers of illegally doctoring the baseball and made a start against Houston in which his spin rate mysteriously jumped. An article published Monday at Fangraphs suggested Bauer may have conducted some other spin rate experiment in 2019.

There’s no question about what he did in Monday’s spring training start, though. Facing his first hitter of the day, Bauer decided to just straight-up tell one batter what was coming. No need for a trash can or an Apple Watch. Bauer intentionally tipped his pitches by motioning with his glove.

Bauer’s pitch sequence went fastball, fastball, changeup, fastball—and he was able to induce a flyout to center.

Reds outfielder Derek Dietrich gave a very tongue-in-cheek interview with Fox Sports Ohio in which he explained Bauer’s motivations.

“Trevor and I are good friends,” Dietrich said. “If you’ve followed baseball this offseason, there’s a little thing going on with sign stealing. So, Trevor’s not too fond of it, so he figured he’s gonna try something new this season. He’s gonna start telling the batters what’s coming. That way there’s no ifs, ands or buts about what’s going on. Just, here it comes, try to hit it.”

Bauer obviously isn’t going to do this in the regular season but it’s a clever way to express your displeasure with the scandal. It’s just a shame Bauer is in the National League now and we won’t get to see how he’d make his feelings known in a game against the Astros.

The best of SI

Here are the rule changes MLB is discussing in an attempt to weed out cheating. ... Meet the pets of some of the world’s best athletes. ... The Canucks’ Quinn Hughes is a surprise candidate for the Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year).

Around the sports world

39-year-old Jose Bautista is working out as a pitcher in an attempt to come back as a two-way player. ... Former Astros closer Ken Giles says he’d give back his World Series ring if he was asked to. ... Mike Trout and his wife are expecting their first child.

Not sports

A Dutch artist has created a robot he controls with his butthole. ... Israeli scientists brewed beer with 5,000-year-old yeast. ... Here are the best moments from Inside the Actors Studio with James Lipton, who died at age 93.

The song in Vietnam’s coronavirus awareness video is a banger

