1. Sure, the Knicks have been a complete joke for 20 years, but, oh my goodness, do they provide such good content.

My colleague, Dan Gartland, covered the team's current feud with superfan Spike Lee in today's Hot Clicks. Thanks to the blow up over the movie director using the wrong entrance at Madison Square Garden, we were all treated to yet another absurd press release via the @NY_KnicksPR Twitter account.

It's so bush league that a pro sports team has an underscore in their Twitter handle, yet it's so fitting for the Knicks PR account, but I digress.

What we need to focus on here is that the Knicks have to regularly put out laughable statements thanks to their organization being a disaster. We've been treated to some real doozies over the past few years, so here's a power ranking of the most laughable/embarrassing/absurd Twitter PR statements released by the Knicks in recent years.

No. 6, June 24, 2019: Thanks to a longstanding feud with the Daily News, the Knicks did now allow the newspaper to have access to their post-draft press conference. The team ended up getting fined by the NBA and put out this nonsense.

No. 5, Feb 6, 2010: There's no bigger sign of being absolutely detested by your own fan base when you have to mention in a statement to let people know you won't sell the team.

No. 4, March 3, 2020: Whether Spike Lee was wrong or right about using certain entrances, it would be wise for the PR department to not get into a public war of words with someone who isn't embarrassed to spend big money on tickets and support the franchise.

No. 3, Dec. 6, 2019: After firing head coach David Fizdale, who had no chance of winning with the roster he was given, all the Knicks could manage to say was, "Today, head coach David Fizdale and assistant coach Keith Smart were relieved of their coaching duties. Assistant coach Mike Miller has been names interim head coach." No "thank you," no "we appreciate David's hard work," no nothing.

No. 2, Feb. 11, 2020: Having to issue a statement to admonish a guy you hired to work on marketing and branding because he went on ESPN and talked about the team's head coaching situation should be peak PR disaster, but this one only comes in at No. 2 because...

No. 1, Feb. 8 and 9, 2017: Engaging in a feud with one of the most beloved players in Knicks history, who represents the last time the organization was functional and respectable, is pretty much the dumbest thing you can do if you're a PR department.

side note to all this. There wasn't a tweet from the Knicks' official PR account, but the organization hasn't invited legendary broadcaster Marv Albert to the team's March 21 celebration for the 50th anniversary of the 1969-70 championship team. Albert, who is the greatest NBA announcer of all time, was New York's radio voiceduring that team. And the team is snubbing him from the celebration because he used to be critical of the franchise while calling games. That's all you need to know about how the Knicks operate these days.

2. I talked about the Spike Lee-Knicks feud and much more with ESPN's Rachel Nichols on a brand new SI Media Podcast. Other topics discussed include her role as host of The Jump, her interviewing philosophy, her relationship with LeBron, comparisons between ESPN's NBA coverage and TNT's NBA coverage and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Thanks to this tweet...

... Traina Thoughts fill-in writer (and Super Bowl champion), Chris Long, is preparing for ap possible victory lap after writing that Brady to the Niners could happen last March.

4. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has posted a very powerful one-year update on his battle with cancer.

5. A lot of sports fans on Twitter made the same joke after Mike Bloomberg announced this morning that he was dropping out of the presidential race.

6. In addition to the Rachel Nichols podcast, I also recorded a podcast this week with Andrew Marchand of the New York Post on all things Tony Romo and his new contract with CBS.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The Knicks used to be good and Madison Square Garden used to rock. I swear.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.