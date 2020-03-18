In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Newspapers in New England find room on the front page for Tom Brady, the Patriots’ tribute video and more.

Bye, bye Brady

Even on a busy news day, newspapers across New England found room on their front pages for the shocking revelation that Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots for the Buccaneers.

After 20 years with the Pats, Brady dropped the bombshell yesterday morning that the rest of his his “football journey” would “take place elsewhere” and by sunset the news was out that Tampa was his destination.

Breaking up with the city of Boston on a St. Patrick’s Day where all the bars were closed due to a raging pandemic was a particularly cruel twist of the knife. The coronavirus has rightfully dominated headlines across the country but many papers in New England found room on their front pages for the Brady news.

Here is a selection of the best treatments. (All images from the amazing Newseum.)

Boston Herald

The Republican (Springfield, Mass.)

The Providence Journal (R.I.)

Sentinel & Enterprise (Fitchburg, Mass.)

The Boston Globe

The MetroWest Daily News (Framingham, Mass.)

Burlington Free Press (Vt.)

Bangor Daily News (Maine)

Hartford Courant (Conn.)

New Hampshire Union Leader (Manchester, N.H.)

Bennington Banner (Vt.)

The Eagle-Tribune (North Andover, Mass.)

In every case (except for the tabloid Boston Herald) the Brady news was surrounded by harrowing stories about the growing pandemic, which made for a totally surreal feeling.

It’s interesting to see how much space papers chose to give Brady compared to the real news of the day. The Portland Press Herald, Maine’s largest newspaper, barely had any mention of Brady on the front page, choosing instead to make the focus of the page a story about the coronavirus’s impact on small businesses. The region’s biggest paper, The Boston Globe, though, dedicated most of the left side of the front page to Brady, including a portion of Dan Shaughnessy’s column.

