There may be no NBA, MLB or college games for the foreseeable future, but that doesn't mean we're completely devoid of sports during the coronavirus epidemic.

ESPN announced on Friday it will be running 24 hours of "seldom seen" sports on March 22 as it revives ESPN8: The Ocho. Vince Vaughn and the Average Joes won't be in attendance, though there are plenty of strange sports to binge as you socially distance.

The network will be airing quite the eclectic set of sports on March 22. ESPN will air the 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs, the World Sign Spinning Championship and the World Sport Stacking Championships among other strange events during the 24 hour marathon.

All ESPN8: The Ocho events can be seen on ESPN2.

The Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships kick off the events at Midnight ET on March 22, and the day will conclude with the Moxie Games 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET.