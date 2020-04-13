1. "And now we turn to sports, where I have nothing to report." Welcome to my world, John Krasinski. Welcome to my world.

The Office star dropped that line on the latest edition of his weekly series, Some Good News, where he managed to create some damn good sports content—and some tears.

Krasinski has managed to top himself in each episode of the much-needed, feel-good web series. After reuniting with Steve Carrel in the debut episode, the actor treated a group of Boston hospital workers with a surprise visit to Fenway Park in the latest episode. The tireless healthcare heroes threw out the first pitch, ran the bases, took pictures in front of the Green Monster and received a video message from David Ortiz.

Oh, and they were given season tickets to Red Sox games. Lifetime season tickets.

The episode also featured a cameo from Joe Buck and Krasinski showing off his suit jacket/tie/Red Sox boxers look.

Krasinski also announced that AT&T has agreed to waive cell phone bills for every doctor and nurse for the the next three months.

The entire show will make you feel good, but the heart-warming segment featuring the Boston hospital crew taking over Fenway Park begins at the 10-minute mark.

On a side note, if anyone from Some Good News sees this, I'll pretty much do anything to get Krasinski on my SI Media Podcast. He is one of my top-five dream guests. My e-mail is Jimmy.Traina@si.com. Please, I'm begging. Thanks.

2. It's no secret Vince McMahon marches to the beat of his own drum. However, his latest decision is dumb and dangerous. The man who runs the WWE has decided to go forward with live shows for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown!

And this comes on the heels of WWE announcing that one of its employees has tested positive for corona.

Here's a statement WWE gave to ESPN about the absurd decision:

"We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance."

Vince, we will all pass on the diversion in order to keep your wrestlers and staff healthy. How do people still not realize that you can have the coronavirus—and spread the coronavirus—even if you have no symptoms? To ask WWE superstars to get on a plane and fly to the WWE's performance center in Orlando, Fla., is barbaric at this point.

Skip Raw and SmackDown! for a few weeks and air old episodes of Prime Times Wrestling with Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan or old Saturday Night Main Event programs. We'd all be more than happy with that and your wrestlers can stay safe.

3. We need tweets like this during this depressing time.

4. Great video here from Doc Emrick and NBC Sports.

5. The latest episode of the SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN legend Bob Ley. Can a sports network cover the coronavirus crisis without being political? Has he had the itch to return to work to cover what's going on in the world? How will sports change after the pandemic? Will stadiums be packed in 2020? What old game would Bob like to see a network air? What is his favorite SportsCenter blooper? Plus Bob offers movie, TV and book recommendations while self-quarantining.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Larry David, as Bernie Sanders, but really as Larry David addressed the nation on Saturday Night Live.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: I've always felt like the "Music City Miracle" doesn't get enough attention for being an all-time insane finish.

