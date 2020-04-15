1. The Watt Brothers—J.J., T.J., and Derek—appeared on Tuesday night's Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where they played a game to see how well they knew each other.

To close the game, Fallon asked T.J. and Derek to reveal J.J.'s biggest babysitting fail and the answer was a doozy. Apparently the future football Hall of Famer once tried to cook chicken breast in a tea kittle.

Here is Derek spilling the beans:

"J.J. was like 12... we were all home alone. J.J. was babysitting and he was trying to be the great older brother and cook for all of us, so he decides to grab a glass tea kettle, put it directly on the burner, grab some chicken breast out of the fridge and throw them into the glass tea kettle, no water, just expects them to cook. He never saw our mother or father do this. He just tried his own technique. I believe he had gone to shower while this was happening, so T.J. and I were sitting out there and clearly this was going wrong. Smoke coming out of this tea kettle everywhere, J.J. comes running out in a towel ... we were scared and we didn't eat."

The chicken-in-tea-kettle was bold enough, but how about J.J. casually taking a shower while THERE IS CHICKEN COOKING ON THE STOVE?!?! Outrageous, yet hilarious, behavior.

2. A brand new "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast" dropped this morning. New York Post sports media reporter Andrew Marchand joined me to talk about a variety of news stories, including Drew Brees passing on ESPN to join NBC, CBS parting ways with Dan Fouts, Charles Davis leaving FOX for CBS and more. We also had a spirited debate about whether the NFL draft should take place and be televised.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. If you read Tuesday's Traina Thoughts, you know I offered some suggestions on who FOX should hire to work alongside Kevin Burkhardt as the network's No. 2 NFL analyst. One suggestion was former NFL star, and current media mogul, Chris Long. Long's brother weighed in with his own opinion, but did not back his brother.

4. I know there's a philosophy out there that NFL teams shouldn't pay running backs, but if any running back deserves the green, it's Christian McCaffrey, He's not just a running back; these numbers are absolutely wild.

5. The information in the tweet below is disgusting enough, but keep in mind, now the WWE wrestlers have to get on airplanes each week to travel to Florida to appear on the live shows that should not be continuing.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: "Once you get married, you have to hang around other married people, and that's just disgusting."

The great Chris Rock on marriage.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: Here's a good, old-fashioned '80s baseball brawl between the Cardinals and Giants. Keep an eye out for Candy Maldonado, No. 21 for San Francisco, who comes flying in with a haymaker early on.

