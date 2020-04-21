On Tuesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced in a teleconference with reporters that he will be on the cover of EA Sports' Madden 21 video game.

The news, though, seemingly wasn't supposed to get out.

While EA Sports didn't officially confirm the news, they did all but acknowledge Jackson's comments on the Madden Twitter account, while also calling out the team.

Technically, Jackson is also to blame since he made the announcement, though, the Ravens did tweet it out.

The selection should come as no surprise, though, since Jackson was unanimously named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in February. He was the first player in history to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

No release date has been announced for Madden 21 but it may be expected in August. The last two versions of the game were released in the first week of August.