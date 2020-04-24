NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Changed His Wardrobe Nearly Halfway Through the First Round

Roger Goodell decided to make a wardrobe change nearly halfway through the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After announcing the first 14 picks wearing a blue button-down shirt and a blazer, Goodell announced the Broncos' No. 15 overall pick wearing a v-neck sweater over his collared shirt.

Goodell wasn't the only person to make a fashion statement throughout the league's virtual broadcast as Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was sporting a celebratory robe when the Raiders selected him at No. 12 overall.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 draft looked a little different than in years past. The NFL canceled its draft spectacle in Las Vegas and instead held the event virtually.

Team personnel conducted the draft from makeshift war rooms at home and Goodell announced each pick from his house in Bronxville, New York.

