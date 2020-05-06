In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: how Michael Jordan managed to run errands as the most famous guy in Chicago, Tua Tagovailoa’s jersey number and more.

Being Michael Jordan makes the little things hard

In the late ’80s, Michael Jordan could do anything on the basketball court. But his on-court wizardry made it impossible to have the normal off-court life of a guy in his mid-20s.

There were perks, of course, like tables at the hottest restaurants in Chicago and police escorts to the airport, but also drawbacks. Jordan, for example, couldn’t go to the grocery store without being mobbed.

Several of Jordan’s teammates told The Undefeated’s Jerry Bembry what it was like to be around MJ every day. Brad Sellers, who joined the Bulls in Jordan’s third NBA season, witnessed Jordan’s evolution into a true superstar. Sellers wondered how a guy like that could run his errands, so he asked Mike.

“You saw MJ doing laundry in the first few episodes and that was him back then, the country side of him, just living like a regular dude,” Sellers said. “But he just got bigger and bigger in basketball and to a point where he couldn’t go out. I remember saying to him one day, ‘Hey, M, how do you eat?’ … “He told me he would call Jewel-Osco [a grocery chain] about 15 minutes before they closed, and let them know he was coming in,” Sellers said. “They would stay open later to let him shop.” Jordan would generously tip the staff for staying past work hours. “He wasn’t making no $30 million a year; I’m sure at that time he was making less than a million,” Sellers said. “But it was a lot of money at the time and he made sure that he took care of people.”

Jordan probably wasn’t the only athlete during that era to do something like that. Athletes now have assistants and personal chefs that can shop for them. That’s why Dwyane Wade was so astonished by the prices at Old Navy. He got so famous in Miami that he couldn’t go out to stores and just had other people do his shopping for him.

These days, you have to cover your face to go into the grocery store but MJ still wouldn’t be able to go undetected. The bald, 6'6" guy wearing the world’s ugliest jeans? You don’t have to see his face to know that’s Michael Jordan.

The best of SI

Dana White spoke at length with Greg Bishop about why UFC is returning to action so soon and his plans for “Fight Island.” ... The top NFL free agents available at each position. ... Why the NCAA’s recent name, image and likeness decision doesn’t make a college football video game much easier.

Around the sports world

The president of the Sharks explains what NHL teams are thinking about during the pandemic and how they’re planning for next season. ... Despite their show High Noon getting canceled, Pablo Torre and Bomani Jones have re-signed with ESPN. ... Vanessa Bryant says she found a letter from Kobe the day before her birthday. ... Brett Favre’s name came up in an audit of misuse of Mississippi welfare funds. ... A mixed-discipline fight card featuring boxing, MMA and bare-knuckle fighting has been scheduled for next month at the airport in Topeka. ... ESPN is moving up the air dates of a couple more sports docs after the success of The Last Dance. ... With the Olympics pushed back, Megan Rapinoe thinks her USWNT career may be over.

The Browns did a behind-the-scenes video looking at the virtual draft

All college coaches should continue sporting their crisis beards when games resume

Tua finally reveals what number he’ll wear for the Dolphins (his college 13 was Dan Marino’s number)

It’s apparently a God thing.

Frank Gore signed with the Jets and his son is about to play college football

PK Subban is staying in skiing shape

Meet the guy who’s been making Rey Mysterio’s masks for more than 20 years

He already has a PhD in punishing QBs

Not sports

A five-year-old boy in Utah took his mother’s car and $3 to drive himself to California to buy a Lamborghini. ... Police in Louisiana are looking for an “aggressive” chicken that has been harassing people at an ATM. ... Cities in Europe are doing drive-in concerts.

This is apparently not a joke. (Or at least they didn’t intend it as a joke.)

Trailer for Steve Carrell’s “Space Force” on Netflix

Not so tough now

A good song

