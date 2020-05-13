1. Remember that day last year when LeSean McCoy became the biggest villain on social media because he went on Twitter and decided to spoil Avengers: Endgame for everyone?

The Chiefs running back appeared on Wednesday's Good Morning Football and admitted that those tweets were "the worst decision of my life." He also offered an apology and tremendous explanation.

"I didn't know the reaction of the people," McCoy said on GMFB. "I didn't know that. If I knew that, I need would've tweeted that. I didn't know that people really got into them cartoons like that."

I DIDN'T KNOW PEOPLE REALLY GO INTO THEM CARTOONS LIKE THAT!!!

I'm not a Marvel guy, so I can laugh and be highly amused at McCoy basically comparing Avengers to Bugs Bunny or The Flinstones. But, man, he just pissed off a whole other wave of people.

However, if you watch the entire clip of McCoy talking about what happened with the tweets and explaining that he took his son to see the movie and that he interviews his son about everything, it's actually quite touching.

2. Speaking of Good Morning Football, a brand new SI Media Podcast dropped this morning and my guest is Peter Schrager, who also works for FOX. Topics covered include changes we’d make to NFL broadcasting booths, critiquing The Last Dance, quarantine giving some NFL teams an advantage and others a disadvantage, the beauty of watching old games, working-from-home issues and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Big props to Astros star Alex Bregman, who spent the past 24 hours live streaming in order to raise money for his #FEEDHOU campaign, which he launched to help feed Houston-area residents during the coronavirus crisis.

4. Can we please get the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin a "3:16" mask?

5. Here is an outstanding mixed-up text message screw up from my dear friend Sal Licata, who works for WFAN and SNY in New York.

6. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 70th birthday, Stevie Wonder.

7. SPORTS HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY: In my quest to get networks to show more games from the '80s, here's "The Drive" from John Elway. Give us these games, please.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.