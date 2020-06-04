Martellus Bennett Breaks Down Many Ways Racism Is Visible in NFL

In Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Martellus Bennett takes everyone to school, the return of “Inside the NBA” and more.

The NFL would be so much better off if the Bennett brothers were co-commissioners

Drew Brees got a significant portion of the NFL to turn against him yesterday when he ignorantly framed protests during the national anthem as “disrespecting the flag of the United States of America,” citing his grandfathers’ military service as the reason why he chooses to stand with his hand over his heart during the anthem.

I don’t know how thick your skull has to be to not realize that people of all backgrounds served in the armed forces to protect the freedom to protest embodied by that flag, but I guess Brees’s understanding of history isn’t as strong as his arm.

Brees’s comments drew responses from a large number of athletes, including his teammates Michael Thomas and Malcolm Jenkins, as well as LeBron James. My favorite response, though, was from former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett, because he went beyond Brees and spoke about issues in the NFL as a whole.

Over the course of 23 tweets, Bennett spoke about the harsh treatment of Black quarterbacks, shallow corporate statements, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio’s ridiculous claim there isn’t racism in the NFL, paternalistic coaches and the difficulty Black former players have making post-playing careers in the league.

It’s a long thread, but I’m going to embed it in full here because it’s worth it.

Bennett wasn’t done there, either. He had two addenda about Black coaches and quarterbacks.

He’s 100% right about all of that, especially the part about coaching and front office jobs. The white billionaires who own the teams have set up a system where Black people are a majority of the disposable workforce of players but far underrepresented among decision makers. You can’t tell me the NFL wouldn’t be better off with Bennett in a position of power helping to make the league more equitable for everybody.

The best of SI

How competitive swimmers are dealing with a summer without pools. ... NBA teams have talked a big game on social media but what are they actually going to do about racism? ... Projecting all 60 picks in the NBA draft. ... Former tennis pro James Blake reflects on his own experience with police brutality.

Around the sports world

The NBA has a plan to return with 22 teams playing eight regular-season games to determine playoff seeding. ... The Seattle Sounders fired a broadcaster over a tweet about racism.

Drag him!

Brees apologized, but it still would have been nice for him to acknowledge that the flag stands for the right to protest

No lies spotted

Good luck shipping a whole basketball court when I can’t get a package delivered in less than a month

I really need to hear Shaq threaten to kick Charles Barkley’s ass

Nice to see Kuechly staying around the game

Not sports

Lab-grown human livers have been successfully transplanted in rats. ... AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain, says it has “substantial doubt” it can reopen.

Climate change you can see in real time

This tweet is more entertaining than most movies

Carve out five minutes to read this thread

A good song

