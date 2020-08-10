Indians Pitcher Zach Plesac Puts Out Apology After Being Sent Home by Team

Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac had plenty of time to reflect as he drove home from Chicago Sunday after breaking team rules in leaving his hotel on Saturday night to visit with friends.

Plesac, who was the Tribe's winning pitcher in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Sox, will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily for COVID-19.

The pitcher released a statement late on Sunday evening saying he was sorry for his actions in leaving the hotel to be with friends.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the entire Cleveland organization and all of our fans for my actions Saturday evening," Plesac said in the statement.

"I realize I made a poor choice to leave the hotel, which broke protocols and could have endangered other people. I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible and I am determined to earn my teammates’ forgiveness and get back to work.”

The pitcher is the second Indian that had to be sat down after going to a party or event without the team's permission.

Outfielder Franmil Reyes attended a 4th of July party with friends without wearing a mask.

Pictures of Reyes out at the party surfaced on social media, and the team had him pass a covid-19 test before he was allowed to return.

Team president Chris Antonetti said he spoke with Plesac more than once on Sunday about the Saturday night incident as well as how important it is for every player on the team to follow protocol.

"I had multiple conversations with Zach today and we talked through what happened," Antonetti said.

"Obviously reinforced the importance for everybody that we all take the protocols seriously and adhere to them because our decisions and our behaviors not only affect ourselves, but all of our teammates, and I think Zach understands that."

Plesac is scheduled to start on Saturday in Detroit against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

This season he's 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA in three starts.