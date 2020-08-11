Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Releases Statement After Violation of Team Rules in Chicago

Matt Loede

Two Cleveland Indians pitchers found themselves in hot water over the weekend after violating team rules by leaving the team hotel and going out with a group of people after the team's Saturday afternoon game in Chicago.

Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger were both put on the team's "restricted" list on Tuesday after it was discovered they broke the team rules by leaving the hotel where the team was staying.

Plesac was sent home Sunday, while it didn't come out until Monday morning that Clevinger was with Plesac, and he was also sent home and he'll be quarantined for 72 hours.

Clevinger was due to start in Tuesday's first of two games at Progressive Field against the Chicago Cubs, but since has been replaced by Adam Plutko.

After staying silent for nearly 24 hours, Clevinger early Tuesday evening released a statement via the Indians about the situation in Chicago.

“There is an implicit trust that each of my teammates share as we navigate a season during this pandemic, and I broke that trust. In Chicago, I made the mistake of violating the protocols but the biggest mistake of all was not immediately coming clean to my teammates. I owe them better. 

"I now realize that by even exposing myself to just one person more than necessary, I am putting myself, my teammates, the guys I compete against, the umpires, the staff, the Indians organization as well as the Game that I love at risk. There is no excuse for my actions, and I can only take responsibility and learn from my mistakes. \

"Moving forward, I promise my actions will reflect a full understanding of the protocols set in place while I continue my passion for competing for the incredible Indians’ fans and the City that I adore.” 

Plesac had released a statement Monday on the matter. 

Manager Terry Francona commented on the situation Tuesday as he returned to the team after missing the last eight games after having a procedure for a "gastrointestinal condition" at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Tribe skipper said that it was painful to hear of the two pitchers breaking the rules that the team set forth to try and keep each other safe. 

“I still think as a group our guys have done an extremely good job and have been very consensus, this one kind of hurts," Francona said.

"We talked about it a little bit as a team even today, and we’ll deal with it like we always do, we care about each other, doesn’t mean you don’t get disappointed with each other or even mad at each other at times."

Plesac's next slated start is Saturday in Detroit against the Tigers. Clevinger would be next up on Tuesday, August 18th at Pittsburgh against the Pirates. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians at Chicago White Sox Game Thread #17, Sunday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians and White Sox have had their Sunday day affair shifted to ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, as it's a stellar pitching matchup with two 2019 All-Star players going at it on the mound. Shane Bieber at 3-0 goes for the Tribe against Lucas Giolito for the White Sox. The Indians sit at 9-7 on the year, 1.5 back of the first-place Twins in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Mike Clevinger’s Actions Have Severely Complicated His Place in the Indians’ Clubhouse

The Cleveland Indians as a team are in trouble after this past weekend's games in Chicago, as the team had two starting pitchers go out without permission, putting themselves and the rest of the team at risk. Zach Plesac was sent home on Sunday, and Mike Clevinger never told the team he was in that group, and flew home Sunday with the team. His actions have put the team at serious risk.

Casey Drottar

by

dmgold

Indians vs Chicago Cubs Game Thread #18, Tuesday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians are back at home for a quick two-game series against the team they went toe-to-toe with in the 2016 World Series the Chicago Cubs. The Indians won two of three over the weekend in Chicago against the White Sox, and are one of only a few teams with 10 wins already in 2020. Join our game thread tonight and have your voice heard as we watch this game play out!

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Francona Talks About Health Issues That Forced Him to Return Home During Road Trip

Indians manager Terry Francona was back at Progressive Field on Tuesday speaking to the media for the first time in over a week about his ongoing health issues. It was those issues that forced him to return home from Minnesota back on August 2nd while his team took on the Twins. Francona said he's had an issue now for some 11 months, as well as five or six procedures since March on what's been called a "gastrointestinal condition."

Matt Loede

Indians Sit Pitcher Mike Clevinger After He Also Violated Team Rules in Chicago

Indians number two pitcher Mike Clevinger will sit on Tuesday night, missing his scheduled start against the Chicago Cubs after he violated team rules over the weekend in Chicago. Clevinger reportedly was with teammate Zach Plesac, who was sent home by the team Sunday for violating team rules. Clevinger will be replaced in Tuesday's game by Adam Plutko, who is 1-0 this season for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

From One "Wild Thing" to Another, Sheen Sends Message to Indians Fireball Pitcher Karinchak

New Indians reliever James Karinchak has quickly become a fan favorite after going out and striking out an insane amount of batters in a short time. He also has embraced a Cleveland all-time favorite - the movie "Major League." Karinchak wears the same #99 and the type of glasses that actor Charlie Sheen wore in the 1989 movie. Sheen paid respect to Karinchak in a tweet Sunday night during the Indians 5-4 win in Chicago over the Sox.

Matt Loede

Manager Terry Francona Set to Return to the Indians Dugout Tuesday Night

Indians manager Terry Francona has missed the last eight games due to a "gastrointestinal condition" that landed him in the Cleveland Clinic. It was announced Monday that the manager is set to return to the team on Tuesday night when the team takes on the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Delino DeShields Is the Best Option For Now in a Crowded Indians Outfield

New Indians outfielder Delino DeShields has played in a just a handful of games for the team, but already is making an impact. Hitting .375 with four walks and a huge squeeze play in the win Sunday over the White Sox, DeShields is showing that he can be a solid player for the Tribe. Keeping DeShields in the lineup for now sounds like the best option for a Tribe team with plenty of questions.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Outfielder Oscar Mercado is Struggling to Prove His Doubters Wrong

It's been a tough start to the 2020 season for Indians second-year outfielder Oscar Mercado, a player the Indians have high hopes for. Many felt he wouldn't be able to play up to the potential that he showed in 2019, and right now the naysayers are right. Don't count Mercado out so fast though, as the youngster is out to prove those that doubt him wrong.

Casey Drottar

Grading the Cleveland Indians Through the First 17 Games of 2020

It's been an up and down start for the Cleveland Indians in 2020, as the team has gotten some amazing starting and relief pitching, but the offense has been lackluster to say the least. Today with an off day prior to the team hosting the Cubs for two straight, we take a look at the team and give them some grades as to how they are playing at this point with 43 games left.

Zach Shafron