Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Releases Statement After Violation of Team Rules in Chicago

Two Cleveland Indians pitchers found themselves in hot water over the weekend after violating team rules by leaving the team hotel and going out with a group of people after the team's Saturday afternoon game in Chicago.

Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger were both put on the team's "restricted" list on Tuesday after it was discovered they broke the team rules by leaving the hotel where the team was staying.

Plesac was sent home Sunday, while it didn't come out until Monday morning that Clevinger was with Plesac, and he was also sent home and he'll be quarantined for 72 hours.

Clevinger was due to start in Tuesday's first of two games at Progressive Field against the Chicago Cubs, but since has been replaced by Adam Plutko.

After staying silent for nearly 24 hours, Clevinger early Tuesday evening released a statement via the Indians about the situation in Chicago.

“There is an implicit trust that each of my teammates share as we navigate a season during this pandemic, and I broke that trust. In Chicago, I made the mistake of violating the protocols but the biggest mistake of all was not immediately coming clean to my teammates. I owe them better.

"I now realize that by even exposing myself to just one person more than necessary, I am putting myself, my teammates, the guys I compete against, the umpires, the staff, the Indians organization as well as the Game that I love at risk. There is no excuse for my actions, and I can only take responsibility and learn from my mistakes. \

"Moving forward, I promise my actions will reflect a full understanding of the protocols set in place while I continue my passion for competing for the incredible Indians’ fans and the City that I adore.”

Plesac had released a statement Monday on the matter.

Manager Terry Francona commented on the situation Tuesday as he returned to the team after missing the last eight games after having a procedure for a "gastrointestinal condition" at the Cleveland Clinic.

The Tribe skipper said that it was painful to hear of the two pitchers breaking the rules that the team set forth to try and keep each other safe.

“I still think as a group our guys have done an extremely good job and have been very consensus, this one kind of hurts," Francona said.

"We talked about it a little bit as a team even today, and we’ll deal with it like we always do, we care about each other, doesn’t mean you don’t get disappointed with each other or even mad at each other at times."

Plesac's next slated start is Saturday in Detroit against the Tigers. Clevinger would be next up on Tuesday, August 18th at Pittsburgh against the Pirates.