Charles Oakley, Vernon Davis to Appear on Upcoming Season of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Retired professional athletes Charles Oakley and Vernon Davis will be making their way to the dance floor.

The former NBA and NFL stars will star in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The full cast was revealed on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday morning. Former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir is also part of the upcoming cast.

Oakley, 56, spent 19 seasons in the NBA and last played a game in 2004. The former big man spent 10 years of his career with the Knicks, where he averaged 10.4 points and 10.0 rebounds and made his lone All-Star appearance during the 1993-94 season.

Davis, 36, joins the cast just seven months after announcing his retirement from football. The former tight end spent 14 years in the NFL and was a two-time Pro-Bowler. He was a member of the Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos in 2015.

Many athletes have appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" over the show's previous 28 seasons. Past winners of the show include former NFL running back Emmitt Smith, Olympic speedskater Apolo Anton Ohno, figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi, gymnast Shawn Johnson, wide receiver Hines Ward, WR Donald Driver, ice dancer Meryl Davis, gymnast Laurie Hernandez, running back Rashad Jennings and figure skater Adam Rippon.

Other celebrities in the upcoming season include Monica Aldama, Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalf, Nelly, Nev Schulman and Chrishell Stause.

The season is set to begin on Sept. 14 on ABC.