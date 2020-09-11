In Friday’s Hot Clicks: DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t seem too broken up about leaving Houston, a weird baseball injury and more.

One word can say a lot more than it seems

The NFL’s curtain-raiser between the Chiefs and Texans gave us our first look at the Houston offense without DeAndre Hopkins and the results were... not great.

Will Fuller had a big game with eight catches for 112 yards but Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks, brought in to soften the blow of Hopkins’s departure, had just four grabs for 43 yards between them. Needless to say, that wasn’t enough offensive output to get past the Chiefs. Kansas City won 34–20.

Less than an hour after the final whistle, Hopkins sent a one-word that got a lot of people talking.

Was Hopkins rejoicing the fact that he no longer plays for a perpetual underachiever? No, of course not, he said. He was just really pumped to be on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show.

Now, I might be more inclined to believe if he didn’t have a history of throwing shade at the Texans. In July, after Patrick Mahomes signed his massive contract extension, Hopkins congratulated the Chiefs quarterback with a tweet.

The numbers 24 and 0 are quite obviously a reference to the Texans blowing a 24–0 lead to Mahomes’s Chiefs in the divisional round last season.

Hopkins clearly doesn’t miss playing in Houston. While he had a great partnership with quarterback Deshaun Watson, he didn’t get along with head coach Bill O’Brien. O’Brien’s decision to ship Hopkins to Arizona in a deal that was roundly mocked surely didn’t improve Hopkins’s opinion of his former boss. So yeah, there was a probably a bit of schadenfreude in watching the Houston offense sputter without him.

Hopkins better be careful what he wishes for, though. He’s going from a team that made the playoffs in four of the last five years to one that sniffed the postseason just twice in the previous decade. We’ll see if the Hopkins-less Texans or the new look Cardinals are the better team this year.

The best of SI

Who will be the five best quarterbacks in the NFL at the end of the season? ... Vin Scully is auctioning off a bunch of memorabilia from his career to raise money for charity. ... After bowing out of the playoffs and parting ways with Billy Donovan, the Thunder are ready to rebuild.

Around the sports world

This is my annual reminder that 506sports.com, which tells you which NFL games are airing in your area, is the site you need every fall... Skip Bayless is under fire after making incredibly ignorant remarks about Dak Prescott’s depression battle. ... Ratings for the new FIFA game came out, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the top again. ... Josh Bellamy, who was cut by the Jets this week, was charged with fraud for allegedly misspending federal Paycheck Protection Program funds.

Mixed messages!

This is exactly why they’re demonstrating

That’s a lot of people to gather in one place these days!

Mike Trout did a little renovation at the brand-new Globe Life Field

Zach Wheeler (pants) — OUT

Al Michaels has such disdain for the promos he reads

Andy needs a windshield wiper

Did they not run this in Arizona?

The former staff of Deadspin launched a new site on Thursday and got Daniel Radcliffe to read some very bad tweets

The pandemic led to a perfect storm of sports

I had no idea Lil Wayne was such a tennis fan

Not sports

Bruce Springsteen is reuniting with the E Street Band for a new album. ... A Robocop prequel series is in the works, but it won’t feature Robocop. ... Pandemic-related shortages of things like sanitizing wipes and beer were actually due to packaging shortages. ... M&Ms are coming out in mixed bags that will include multiple flavors.

Footage of San Francisco set to the Blade Runner 2049 soundtrack

Mexican moms rate store-bought salsa

A good song

