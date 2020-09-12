Isaiah Wilson

In the last month, Tennessee Titans’ rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, whom the Titans selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has done the following:

Started training camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the list for players who’ve tested positive or are quarantining because they came in contact with someone who tested positive.

Received a trespassing warning from Tennessee State police after attending an off-campus party at the Nashville university in mid-August. Per the report, Wilson nearly jumped from a second-story balcony to evade campus police.

Landed back on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, at which time he was reported to be “a clear notch below” ninth-year lineman Dennis Kelly for the starting right tackle position.

And on Friday night, Wilson was arrested for DUI. He was arrested at 11:29 p.m. CT and, per their source, blew a 0.107 and 0.113 at the time he was pulled over, both well above the Tennessee legal limit of 0.08.

“We are aware of the situation,” the Titans said in a statement. “This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed.”

Ryan Day wants to play football, as the second-year Ohio State head coach has made very clear over the last month, as do Scott Frost, Kirk Ferentz and their respective programs. But which Big Ten schools don’t want to play a fall season?

Five weeks after the Big Ten postponed the 2020 season, the 14-team conference is entering another critical stage of a potential plan: pending restart vote. Entering the first “full” weekend of college football, the Chicago Tribune’s Teddy Greenstein gathered sources to rank the Big Ten programs, from those who want to play the most to those who want to play the least.

Couple notes from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:

“Talked with several Big Ten sources today who are frustrated with the changing timelines about a possible restart. Originally, lot of support for early Jan. Then, it became Thanksgiving. Now, mid/late October, which may only be realistic for a handful of teams. Need resolution soon.

“One other point from several sources: The Big Ten’s medical subcommittee has one shot to sway the presidents/chancellors toward resuming play. This isn't going to be revisited over and over throughout the fall. Upcoming presentation will be thorough. Will it be enough? We'll see.”

Related: Pac-12 commish Larry Scott said it’s “highly unlikely” they’ll play a football season at anytime without all 12 teams on board, and said it’s not likely they could be ready by October if the Big Ten opts to restart then.

17 potential candidates to replace Jay Hopson … ICYMI: Details of MLB’s postseason bubble … FX managed to finish filming Fargo Season 4 during the pandemic and plans to release at the end of the month … Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari was executed after being convicted of killing a security guard during protests in 2018 … Give it up for the country’s oldest World War II veteran on his 111th birthday … The only place on Earth COVID-19 hasn’t reached … If you’ve never watched ESPN’s special on Welles Crowther, you need to … It’s really weird seeing the ACC logo on Notre Dame’s field.

On this week’s episode of the High Motor podcast: Coastal Carolina (+6.5) vs. Kansas is the best bet of college football’s Week 2, what we learned from line movement in Week 1, Houston Baptist doesn’t suck at football, and more. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and everywhere else.

