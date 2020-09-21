BOOOOOOO!!!

The introduction of artificial crowd noise into NFL broadcasts is a complicated process. It involves trained audio engineers working a soundboard of pre-recorded audio clips that are divided into different categories and are able to be ratcheted up in intensity based on the game situation.

The implementation was uneven at best in Week 1 but it went better this weekend. For example, fans watching at home as the Eagles were blown out by the Rams were treated to a familiar sound: the home crowd booing Philadelphia’s poor play.

On at least two occasions, viewers heard Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense get showered with boos—once after a failed third-down conversion and then after Wentz threw a pick in the end zone. (The guy in charge of the fake crowd noise for the NFL told the Washington Post that boo clips would only be used for bad calls, not poor play, but the person operating the board should be commended for their use of artistic license and ensuring a more authentic experience for the fans at home.)

The Eagles being abused by pre-recorded Philly fans is obviously very funny, but it’s not quite what it seems. Although the moment quickly went viral and inspired articles about Eagles players being subjected to boos in an empty stadium, that’s unfortunately not true.

Because the NFL can only ever do things in the most complicated way possible, the fake crowd noise is more complex than it seems. While MLB broadcasts pick up the in-stadium fake crowd noise and relay it back to the viewer, NFL games actually have two layers of artificial noise. In the stadium, the crowd noise that is piped through the speakers is a constant loop of an audio file the league provides to each team. (Niners coach Kyle Shanahan called the constant white noise “torture.”) According to a memo distributed by the league, that audio must be playing whenever the play clock is running, at a level not exceeding 70 dBs. Even in stadiums that are admitting fans, the league is requiring teams to pipe in fake crowd noise (at least at the beginning of the season).

The broadcast audio is different, though. Unlike the in-stadium noise, the broadcast sound is controlled by a human being and varies based on the game situation. So while fans at home were hearing Philly fans engage in the decades-long tradition of heckling their own players, the guys on the field just heard the same steady stream of white noise they’d been hearing all afternoon.

It must have been a little weird for Wentz not to hear boos in that situation, but he’s probably not complaining.

The best of SI

The story dominating Week 2 of the NFL is the rash of injuries to star players. ... The Celtics got a big bump in the Eastern Conference Finals with the return of Gordon Hayward. ... Without the star power of Saquon Barkley, the other elements of the Giants’ rebuild will be under the microscope.

Around the sports world

Jim Irsay heard about a woman whose 300-game streak of attending Colts games was in jeopardy and made sure she was one of the limited number of fans in the crowd on Sunday. ... Former NBA player Ty Lawson was cut by his team in the Chinese Basketball Association after making derogatory comments about Chinese women in Instagram posts from a strip club. ... The Last Dance won the Emmy for best documentary series.

Anthony Davis at the buzzer!

It turns out the key to recovering an onside kick is to have the receiving team just refuse to touch it

Nothing went right for the Falcons

Only Mahomes can make this throw

Kyler Murray is special

That’s a lot of people to have in an indoor space!

A punter worthy of a fifth-round pick

How did he get in there?

Black smoke hanging over the field is a apt description of this Mets season

A power outage knocked out the TV feed of Bills-Dolphins

2020 means sharing these moments over (corporately sponsored) video chat

Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier are beefing over a turtleneck

The mid-warmup interview is a bubble invention that should stay

Comforting to know people are still falling asleep at college football games

Meanwhile, in England

Bill Belichick’s son kinda freaks me out

Rare to see a guy speak so frankly about a teammate

He went to Butler and now he looks like an actual butler

Royals pitcher Scott Blewett and former Pitt kicker Chris Blewitt should form a club

Well played

I welcome all trolling of Trevor Bauer

Not sports

Tiger King was a cultural sensation but wasn’t a hit at the Emmys. ... Russia is laying claim to Venus. ... Some jamoke in Michigan put a toilet on his front lawn and told people to drop their mail-in ballots there.

I think I’ve posted this here before but I don’t care because it’s amazing

Oh hell no

A good song

I saw a guy outside my apartment in a Jimi Hendrix shirt this weekend and realized I almost forgot how awesome he was.

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.