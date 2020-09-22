In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Darius Leonard’s good deed goes awry, NFL coaches get in trouble for not wearing masks and more.

He’s gonna want that back

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard must have gotten an earful from his wife when he got home after Sunday’s game without his wedding ring.

Leonard was a menace in Indianapolis’s 28–11 win over the Vikings, tying for the team lead with six tackles, including one for a loss. On his way off the field, Leonard spotted a couple of kids in the crowd and tossed them his gloves.

And when the kids looked inside, they discovered a surprise: Leonard’s wedding ring had come off with the gloves and was lodged inside.

A fan named Tyler Brooke alerted Leonard to the ring’s location on Twitter and Leonard had a good-natured response. Neither Brooke nor Leonard has posted an update but it sounds like Leonard will be reunited with his ring.

There’s something pretty ironic about Leonard losing his wedding ring on a football field. The former South Carolina State star proposed to his then-girlfriend, Kayla, on the field after his Senior Day game in 2017. It’s a good thing he kept the ring somewhere safer that day.

The best of SI

Tom Verducci breaks down the wild race for the final four spots in the National League playoffs. ... Here’s everything you need to know about SEC football as the conference begins play this weekend.

Around the sports world

Michael Jordan is starting a NASCAR team and Bubba Wallace is his first driver. ... Deion Sanders was announced as the new head football coach at Jackson State. ... An autographed Giannis Antetokounmpo rookie card sold at auction for $1.8 million, the highest price ever for a basketball card.

Just wear the damn mask!

A fine could be coming for Jon Gruden, too

The Raiders still attracted a crowd for their first game in Vegas

Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini completed chemotherapy treatments, six months after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer

Even the Niners’ MRI truck is injured

Zlatan is ageless

Oh no, those poor sportsbooks

Clipper Darrell lost a bet and had to wear a bunch of Lakers gear

Amazing sportsmanship

Not sports

A house in London that’s only five-feet wide is for sale for $1.3 million. ... Microsoft bought the publisher of some very popular video game franchises right before it’s set to launch the new Xbox. ... Scientists can’t figure why some deadly viruses just disappear. ... Hilariously inept streaming platform Quibi is reportedly trying to attract a buyer.

Urban Cowboy (1980)

It’s apparently actually worth about $75

He does this every year and every year it gets better

Some guy in Detroit drove his car over an open drawbridge

A good song

