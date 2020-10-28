What were they thinking?

Watching the Dodgers celebrate their first World Series in 32 years was an anxiety-inducing experience. Fox’s Kevin Burkhardt had informed viewers just before the start of the trophy ceremony that Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner had tested positive for the coronavirus. And yet, here were his teammates—in epidemiological terms, his “close contacts”—milling about in close proximity, hugging, high-fiving and shaking hands, potentially spreading the virus to even more members of the team and their families.

And then Turner showed up.

In the celebratory team photo, Turner is dead-center, between the trophy and manager Dave Roberts, not wearing a mask. In fact, only one person in the photo is wearing a mask over their entire face: pitcher Dustin May, who’s standing all the way in the back.

Turner, who had received two positive tests during Game 6, ensuring the initial result was not a false-positive, was told not to go on the field, Fox’s Ken Rosenthal reported.

“My understanding, from various people, is that he was told not to go on the field, or asked not to go on the field,” Rosenthal said on air. “He insisted upon it, the Dodgers insisted upon it, and that is why he was out there.”

Missing out on the celebration would have surely been heartbreaking for Turner. He’s a 12-year veteran who didn’t become a star-level player until he was 29. This is the pinnacle of his career and the thought of being unable to share that moment with his teammates would be unbearable.

Still, Turner’s actions are incredibly selfish. Not only did he put those around him at risk—Rosenthal pointed out in a column for The Athletic that Roberts is a cancer survivor, Kenley Jansen has a heart problem and at least one Dodgers player has a wife who is pregnant—he also sent a horrible message to people watching at home.

It’s been more than seven months since the pandemic exploded in the U.S. and people are getting tired of having to behave cautiously. Everyone would love to have a party on a private island like Kim Kardashian and “pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time” but that’s just not how it works.

All throughout this country, the situation with the pandemic is getting worse. Utah is preparing to start rationing healthcare. El Paso has told residents to stay home for two weeks and is setting up a field hospital in a convention center. Wisconsin has also set up a field hospital near Milwaukee. Experts warn that the winter is going to be even worse.

In the absence of effective messaging from government leaders, the actions of other public figures can be a powerful factor in influencing peoples’ behavior. Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier explained in July that he planned to wear a mask in the field because of the message it sends.

“I'm just trying to show that it's easy to do and it's the right thing to do,” he told MLB.com. “If it helps a little bit, it's not hard to do, so I'm going to try to do it as much as I can. Hopefully someone sees it and maybe they do it, too.”

He put up the best offensive numbers of his career and is a finalist for the Gold Glove, which should quiet anyone who claims a mask makes their trip to the grocery store more arduous.

Turner’s decision to go on the field, and the decision by the Dodgers and MLB not to tell him what a bad idea it was and have him removed, sends the message that if something means as much to you as a World Series ring does to Justin Turner, it’s all right to throw caution to the wind and knowingly expose people to the virus.

We won’t know for a few days whether the Dodgers are experiencing an outbreak. It’s possible Turner’s was an isolated case and that the fact most people were wearing masks for the majority of the celebration means there was no additional transmission. Or the celebration could have been last month’s White House event.

Either way, Turner, the team and the league have a lot of explaining to do. If they’re smart, they’ll also apologize for being so glib about a deadly disease.

The Turner mess really let Kevin Cash off the hook by overshadowing his decision to pull Blake Snell

Until all the business with Turner came out, I thought I’d be leading my column this morning with something about Kevin Cash’s decision to pull Blake Snell in the sixth inning after he’d given up just his second hit.

Did it cost the Rays the game? Maybe, maybe not. Though the Dodgers scored two runs immediately after Snell was pulled, the Tampa Bay offense wasn’t getting anything done. The one run the Rays scored before Snell was pulled probably wasn’t going to hold up for the rest of the game anyway.

It’s clear why Cash pulled Snell, even though he appeared to be cruising. The Rays have been at the forefront of recognizing the third-time-through-the-order penalty for pitchers. Research shows that there’s no such thing as a pitcher who’s in a groove. Facing the best hitters in the Dodgers’ lineup for a third time, Snell—who hasn’t pitched into the seventh inning since May 2019—could have easily melted down.

It may have been the logical move but it’s still a bummer for fans. Starting pitchers are the central figures in the narrative of an individual game, especially in the playoffs. We want to see them go as deep into the game as possible, until they leave the game in triumph or implode spectacularly. It gives the viewer a through line that makes the game easier to follow in the moment and helps it stick out in their memories after the fact. Think of Madison Bumgarner’s complete game shutout in Game 5 of the 2014 World Series (and his five innings of scoreless relief in Game 7) or Grady Little leaving Pedro Martínez in too long against the Yankees in 2003.

Pulling starters in the fifth or sixth—or, even worse, the opener strategy—robs viewers of that cohesive narrative. Imagine watching a movie where there’s a new main character every 20 minutes.

The math may say it’s the right thing to do, but it gives the sense that baseball is becoming a math experiment acted out by human beings. I don’t think there’s any way to fix it, either.

The best of SI

How the Dodgers’ title celebration became a possible superspreader event. ... Tom Verducci details life inside MLB’s Texas playoff bubble. ... DeAndre Hopkins had a great explanation for why he was photographed flipping the bird to a parade of Trump supporters.

Around the sports world

Trevor Lawrence isn’t ruling out returning to Clemson next year. ... Minor hockey leagues are dealing with all sorts of complications as they plan what their next seasons will look like. ... Barcelona’s president and the entire board have resigned after the club’s tumultuous summer that included a spat with Lionel Messi. ... American sprinter Christian Coleman, the 100-meter world champion and favorite to take gold at next summer’s Olympics, has been banned for two years after missing drug tests. ... A California man was sentenced to more than a year in prison for making online death threats after his favorite college basketball lost. ... Mookie Betts says he thought he would be with the Red Sox “for life.” ... Tom Brady posted some misinformation about COVID-19 and suicide on his Instagram story.

The Dodgers certainly weren’t complaining about Cash’s decision

Cash explains the decision

Here’s Snell’s reaction

Randy Arozarena was the best player in the world for a month

“How’d he catch my ass?”

I’d have no trouble maintaining a six-foot distance from this g

Only LeBron can get away with calling Obama “my guy”

Usain Bolt is truly unparalleled

Wisconsin’s fourth-string quarterback has a first-string name

Good for Dez

Bryson DeChambeau looks like he’s entering a long-drive competition, not the Masters

Gotta give that guy a hat

They don’t give you shorts in the Russian hockey league?

College Gameday is coming to Augusta

Not sports

A meteorite that landed on a frozen lake in Michigan gave scientists a rare look at chemical compounds that could be responsible for life on Earth. ... Keith Raniere, the head of the cult NXIVM that was featured on the HBO series The Vow, was sentenced to 120 years in prison for a litany of crimes including sex trafficking. ... A Dutch study found that the flu vaccine may be associated with a slightly decreased chance of being infected by the novel coronavirus. ... Netflix has signed on to produce shows based on the popular Assassin’s Creed video game series. ... Jon Stewart is coming back to TV with a show on Apple TV+.

“The Floor Is Lava,” extreme edition

First time behind the wheel of something that powerful?

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.